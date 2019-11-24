It’s late morning. A foot of snow has fallen overnight. The only vehicles on the road are the snowplows. I see that my newly installed mailbox post has so far withstood the first serious snowplow assault of the season.
I have rescheduled the doctor’s appointment I have for later in the day. It was not a crucial matter.
Earlier I had put on my boots and trudged across the road to get my newspaper so that I could read it while eating breakfast. Breakfast without a newspaper is pretty close to unthinkable for me. Spreading the paper out next to my cereal or margarine and jelly-coated bread and then my coffee is a deeply ingrained habit that is uncomfortable to forego. I am profoundly grateful to the newspaper delivery service that never fails no matter the weather.
The snow has stopped and the pickup truck from the snow clearing service I have contracted with has arrived. Within 10 minutes it clears the snow off the driveway. But I know that lurking beneath the thin layer of snow left by the truck’s blade is a stubborn coating of ice I will have to attack with salt if I want to back out safely onto the road.
That chore will wait. I want to enjoy this period when only those people who absolutely have to be somewhere are out on the road. During my working life as a professor, I would hit the road on a snowy day when the college remained open in spite of the weather.
Early in my first year I had a 60-mile commute from Brooklyn to my college out on Long Island, and my department head had enhanced this substantial commute by scheduling me with an 8 a.m. class, too early to be reached by the commuter railroad. One snowy morning shortly after 6 a.m. I chugged out in my rear engine VW bug, and by the time I was about halfway to the campus, it was pretty much the only car still moving on the Expressway. Then the voice on my radio informed me that the college had canceled classes for the day. I spent the day at a colleague’s house near the campus and drove home that evening when the roads had been cleared.
But now I have no such obligations and I am sure I would substitute my own independent judgment in a similar situation and just stay home if that were the reasonable thing to do.
Which brings me back to this delicious moment. The weather relieves me of any responsibility, or even impulse, to test my driving skills on snow-covered and icy roads. Common sense says everything I might want to do, such as grocery shopping, or picking up, the mail from the post office box, or hauling some superfluous books I intend to donate to our new library, any and all such things can simply wait.
I can do what I want. I can be productive, as I am now writing this first draft of a column. Or resume reading “The Goldfinch,” a 700-page tome I am halfway through. I suspect I won’t be able to watch television until I put my boots on again and clear off the satellite dish, which no doubt is covered in snow. But I can also do mindless things, such as play an hour of online solitaire, accompanied by music from the radio.
The snowfall enables me to clear my head of the usual ambitions and responsibilities and do anything.
Or nothing at all.
I look out the window. It is snowing again.
A confirmation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.