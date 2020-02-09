I have been meditating on the tiny, two letter word “so,” which I have been hearing, but not reading, with some regularity coming from politicians and medical professionals, among others.
So I dug down into the grammatical weeds. The word itself, my research revealed, has been part of our language since the 12th century during which time it has evolved into a variety of usages.
In the first sentence of the last paragraph, the word functions as an adverb expressing causation, equivalent to saying “therefore.”
But that is not the kind of usage that caught my attention.
The “so” I am talking about does not seem to have that kind of function. I learned it is now called “an introductory particle,” such as “well” or “um.” What these words seem to have in common is that unlike other grammatical function words — i.e. nouns, adjectives — they do not connect as these others do to another grammatical element, says as a noun is the subject of verb, an adjective modifies a noun, and so forth.
I will not keep you down in those weeds longer other than to say I was pleased to find a name for a usage, which has become pervasive. What interests me is how that usage works. In one sense, it is an alternative to “um” or “well” as a way to introduce a statement. “Um” suggests hesitation as if the speaker is gathering his or her thoughts before committing to the following statement. “Well” seems a little different, perhaps suggesting the speaker has thought out the response which follows and wants to add emphasis or just delay for a stylistic purpose, as in “Well [pause] there you have it.”
But introductory particle “so” is different. Like “well” and “um,” it introduces a thought without transmitting information of its own. And like them it prepares the auditor for what is to follow. I focus on the spoken “so” since I don’t see it used this way in much in written material.
Spoken “so” sets up the person hearing it for the point to follow in several ways. First, it suggests authority. In this regard, it offers a flavoring of cause/effect. For example, if my medical practitioner begins to answer my question as to why I should, or should not, be concerned about a blood test report with “So….” I am ready to hear that the significance of this particular blood test indicator is either the result or the cause of something that might be worrisome.
Further, this spoken “so” tells me that there is an obvious expertise shaping the explanation that is coming from my medical practitioner, who clearly knows what he or she is talking about.
At the same time, however, the word somehow softens the explanation. This kind of “so” is more friendly than the same kind of explanation introduced by the bolder, even in the circumstances perhaps more intimidating, “because.” That word makes the explanation more like a bitter pill that must nevertheless be swallowed. That difference, to pop back into the grammatical weeds for a moment, is highlighted by the fact that “because” introduces a subordinate clause. “So” does not.
In a related way, in political discourse the same softening is apparent in a different manner. Its friendliness suggests a sharing of important information. The auditor is not being lectured or hectored but invited to join the group of folks who already possess the knowledge to follow, as in “So, we’ve seen that strategy before.”
So there we have it, at least as much as I can fit into this column. Perhaps more later.
