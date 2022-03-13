It is hard to find the right word to characterize Vladimir Putin’s claim that his motivation for his war is the denazification of Ukraine, a country whose freely elected Jewish president lost family members during the Holocaust.
Whatever that word might be, the situation in the Ukraine, among more important concerns, reminds me of my Ukrainian grandmother.
She was short, and a little plump. She spoke little English, but enough to correct me when I would say “Hey” to attract somebody’s attention. She would object, “Hay is for horses.”
She emigrated here in 1901 when she was 15 years old. My grandfather, two years older, apparently emigrated about the same time. I do not know if they were a couple before they emigrated since they were teenagers at that time. As husband and wife, they are listed in the 1920 census as coming from Odessa, but that could have referred to the port on the Black Sea from which they sailed rather than their actual city of residence. There was a substantial Jewish population in Odessa, but also in the Pale of Settlement in western Ukraine, created by Catherine the Great in 1791 to accommodate the Jewish population she wanted out of Russia. My grandparents could have come from one of the small villages, called shtetls, throughout the Pale. Their emigration was no doubt prompted by years of violent pogroms throughout czarist-controlled Ukraine under Peter III, who blamed Jews for the assassination of his father.
I was about 12, when my grandmother, after managing alone in a brownstone in the East New York section of Brooklyn, came to live with us. My grandfather had died before I was born as had my mother’s older sister whose picture I recall seeing on the wall of that brownstone apartment. My mother and another sister had started families elsewhere.
Her arthritis slowed her walking but did nothing to otherwise dampen her spirit. She filled the house with the aroma of the sour cream cookies she shaped with a glass. I would smell them baking and grab my share and more before anyone else had a chance.
Without being able to converse to any extent, she still managed to emit warmth, and I recall receiving that unexpressed affection. She never seemed in an ill-humor. Rather, she accepted her physical difficulties without complaint. No doubt after all those years living alone, she was happy to be back among all of us, and most especially her daughter and her grandson.
She was visited from time to time by a woman I knew as Aunt Eva. It was only when I researched those census records that I learned that Eva was my grandmother’s sister, and that she was living in the household headed by my grandfather. That crowded household held my grandparents, Eva, my mother, my mother’s two sisters, as well as a niece whose mother had died and whose father had disappeared, and a girl listed as a boarder.
Living about a mile away from us, Eva walked to our house by herself to visit us. Like my grandmother, she projected affection and strength, a testament, no doubt, to the various troubles they had lived through in both Ukraine and here. I can only begin to imagine what these two sisters talked about. My guess is that they did not look back over the road they had traveled.
I have an old black and white photograph with the date printed on the margin. Taken in 1958, it shows my grandmother sitting next to my mother and my sister, who is holding her first-born, a daughter.
Four generations from Ukraine to Brooklyn, half a century of difficulties endured.
And overcome.
