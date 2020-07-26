On July 20, 1969, Americans gathered around their televisions to watch the grainy image of Neil Armstrong stepping onto the moon’s surface. The mood was celebratory. We had beaten the Russians to the moon in a stirring demonstration of our can-do attitude.
Yet, half a century later, a significant number of Americans have replaced “can-do” with “won’t do” as they reject the same scientific expertise that underlay the engineering that took Armstrong to the moon when it is applied to combating the coronavirus pandemic, a refusal that might even reach to not accepting a vaccine when one becomes available.
In a similar disconnect, those same individuals who do not accept scientifically based public health measures, no doubt marvel, and rightly so, at scientifically based engineering feats that built the Brooklyn Bridge in my hometown or the Mackinac Bridge in my adopted home state.
One explanation for these contradictory attitudes toward science is that on the one hand it produces something visible to our senses while on the other it instructs us concerning a virus we cannot see.
But if we dig a little deeper, another contributory, two-pronged explanation emerges. The first prong is the American distrust of scientists as intellectual elites while the second is our cultural insecurity.
Perhaps the most direct illustration of the first is the remarks made by Senator Roman Hruska of Nebraska in 1974 in defense of then President Nixon’s nomination of G. Harrold Carswell to the Supreme Court. Opponents of that nomination had declared that Judge Carswell was not sufficiently qualified, to which Senator Hruska replied, “So what if he is mediocre? There are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they?”
Senator Hruska was tapping into our rejection of the European model of social organization from which our Revolution had separated us. According to that model, the only ones with university education were the privileged folks of inherited status.
“We the people,” our Constitution begins, meaning all of us — i.e. white males — will govern ourselves. In spite of that gender and color qualification, the point remains that “we” would not follow the European model, and that each citizen, at least abstractly, was worth as much, and perhaps knows as much, as anyone else, thus Hruska’s remarks.
Our cultural insecurity adds a little leavening to this populist resentment. It resulted from our need to invent an American culture to match our American political independence. Various writers did so by marrying American material to English models. Washington Irving, named after George, achieved success by writing tales in a distinctly English style but set in Dutch New York. James Fennimore Cooper borrowed Sir Walter Scott’s romance novels and transported them to the American frontier. It wasn’t, at least according to Hemingway, that a truly American work appeared, both in form and content, in Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn.”
But that novel did not cure us of our insecurity. Pre-income tax American millionaires, like Citizen Kane, furnished their mansions with European-produced art. Europeans might be decadent and classist, but they surely knew how to paint and sculpt. Arguably that cultural insecurity remains when we move away from distinctly American contributions as in jazz or film or even rock and roll.
So,we readily acknowledge the genius that produces bridges we can view and travel over and applaud distinctly American art forms. Perhaps, then, we can also respect the science that in my lifetime produced the Salk vaccine that eliminated the disease that crippled a president and prevented my teenage friend from playing American stickball with the rest of us.
