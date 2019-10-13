In his review of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “Twice Told Tales,” Edgar Allen Poe declares that the highest form of literary expression is a rhymed poem that can be read in one sitting.
In second place, he says, is the tale, or short story. All other longer forms are inferior because the interrupted reading time breaks the mood created by the piece.
One explanation for this seemingly arbitrary, if not absurd, basis for creating a hierarchy of excellence that excludes just about all major works of literature might be that Poe, himself, wrote — wait for it — short rhymed poems and short stories. His one venture in novel writing was a conspicuous failure. To be fair, he did dress up his theory with a rationale that prioritized the importance of literary art creating a sustainable mood.
As a writer, Poe never made much money producing his preferred forms. One thing has remained the same: short stories, as opposed to book length fiction, do not generate much income. Most are published in literary journals, where “payment” is frequently in copies of the issue in which the writer’s work appears. If writers want additional copies for friends and family, they usually have to pay for them, so publication comes as a net loss.
Besides the lack of monetary reward, what also remains true is that short story publication is ephemeral. Once a story appears in a journal, its shelf life expires when the next number of that journal appears. Digital publication can provide a more durable life expectancy, but a reader still has to search by title or author’s name to find the story. Browsing in a bookstore, or library will not turn up these stories.
I speak from my own experience in these matters. I have published stories in these journals, which are usually put out by nonprofit organizations, such as university presses. I would receive perhaps two or three copies and have to pay for additional ones.
Every once in a rare while, I would actually be paid cash money, adequate, perhaps, to purchase a small pizza. I have copies of the journals containing my own work on my bookshelves. My heirs will inherit them.
The foregoing explains why it was so important for me to secure the posthumous publication of my wife Carolyn Lewis’ award-winning short stories, a task she had been pursuing for a number of years before her early onset dementia disabled her.
Ten of her stories are collected in “The Wolfkeeper,” recently published by Mission Point Press.
“Defiant,” one of the 10, had been nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize, which each year publishes the best of the stories that had appeared in the small presses where most literary short stories are to be found.
“Dancing Feather Light,” the first story Carol published, which appeared in “The South Dakota Review” in 1993, attracted the attention of a New York literary agent who invited her to write a novel that he could sell. He, of course, knew that there’s money to be made in novels, but not in short stories. Any writer who has attempted to obtain representation by an agent knows how hard that is to do. That a well-established agent had reached out to her is testimony to the obvious quality of her work.
Sadly, though she struggled mightily to produce that novel, she was not able to channel her storytelling talent onto the larger canvas of the novel.
By preserving these stories between the covers of one book, this collection makes available to the reading public her extraordinary work in Poe’s preferred genre.
That was well worth the effort.
