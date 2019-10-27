I’m on my lawn tractor cutting the grass on the property behind my house. The tractor is a serious machine, with a 48-inch deck and weighted rear wheels to help provide traction on the hills that my property provides to make this chore more interesting.
At lunch time today, I was deciding between mowing my lawn this afternoon or taking a nap. The nap was winning the argument. I have been, I calculated, mowing lawns for more than half a century, 51 years to be precise from the time I moved into my first house on Long Island, NY in 1968.
But here I am sitting on my machine.
That first lawn was on a third of an acre. Maneuvering a gas-powered push type mower with about a 16-inch blade over the grass was something of a novelty for the apartment dwelling boy I had been.
That novelty long ago wore off, and now I am dealing with the grass on a 5-acre property. Thankfully, it is heavily wooded.
I am sure the neighboring farmers could estimate what percentage of the 5 acres is lawn. I can only calculate time. I mow the front one day, the back on another, and each chore takes less than an hour, maybe closer to 45 minutes.
I mow along the fence that separates the dog yard, and then down the hill to brush by the half-dozen untended apple trees inherited from the previous owner.
Their sad condition confirms my understanding that I was not born to be an orchardist. Because my ponderous machine can only get so close to places where the grass ends along the fence and around other obstacles, such as the huge old oak in the center of the yard, I tell myself I should plan on taking out the line trimmer to neaten up all those edges.
No doubt, I must have thought the same thing the last time I mowed. And the time before that. Maybe next time, I will actually do it.
Or as it is late in the mowing season and snow will be here soon, I’ll just wait for spring.
My weariness with this chore reminds me of a poem by that sometime orchardist Robert Frost. In “Mowing,” he describes the swishing sound of the scythe he is wielding rising up against the hush of surrounding nature. You can imagine hearing the rustle of the breeze in counterpoint to the swish, and almost feel a sympathetic strain in your own arm and back muscles in what no doubt was intense physical labor.
There is no roar of a good-sized gasoline engine although in a moment of pause while the laborer gathers strength, there is perhaps the chirp of birds or caw of crows from the trees neighboring the field.
Frost suggests that this kind of labor is akin to other productive activities while my noisy and imperfect laboring seems sterile by comparison. The poem’s speaker is at one with the process, so it is less of a chore. It even seems to produce a feeling of satisfaction. I, sitting on my padded seat, am not working as hard, but I am certainly enjoying it less.
My mowing is an inheritance of the suburban mentality I have taken to this rural area to neaten up the landscape, an aesthetic goal that is yet shared by the neighboring farmers along my road.
Frost ends his poem by declaring that his mowing will leave “the hay to make.” Mine leaves an outdoor green carpet.
A difference worth pondering.
