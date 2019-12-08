TRAVERSE CITY — The assistant to the assistant went from one station to another in the library at Trinity Lutheran School.
Sometimes Sophie Knapp knew just where one of the Nativity figurines went. Other times she had to ask for the proper location.
Sometimes the second grader put a figurine on top of the bookshelves herself. Other times she assisted a classmate in the process.
“Its fun,” the elementary school student said of assisting her mother, Jennifer Knapp in getting the Nativity display in place. “I learned from mom.”
It’s all part of the educational process and telling the story of Nativity. It’s the main reason why Gwen Strunk decided to halve her Nativity figurine collection of some 800 pieces and display it at Trinity Lutheran School for the third straight year.
“If it’s not in the right place, it doesn’t matter,” the 90-year-old Strunk said. “People move things in the house and people move them in here. If they put Elizabeth in Mary’s house, we can always move them back. The fun part is they touch them and they learn from them.
“By the time you move them all around, you’re going to learn from the story. I grant you that.”
Gwen Strunk has been telling the story of the Nativity for more than 40 years, where the other 400 pieces are displayed throughout the Long Lake Township home she shares with her husband, John. She offers free “Make Room for Jesus Tours” throughout the month of December, but loves spreading the story to the next generation and the next generation.
“I felt it needed to be passed on to someplace else to tell the story,” Gwen Strunk said. “It’s not going to last forever.”
She later joked that a second Nativity display helps “get half of it out of my house. If I die tomorrow, I only have to get rid of half of it.”
Assisting the Strunks with the Nativity display at Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday was neighbor Jennifer Knapp, who has two children at the school.
The Knapps were joined by three other kids who helped get the display in place in hours. John Strunk said the home installation takes “most of November.”
“I’m the humble assistant,” Jennifer Knapp said. “I’m here to help.”
“I couldn’t do it over here without Jennifer,” Gwen Strunk said.
Similar to what the Strunks do in their home, the display teaches about Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus to mark the first Christmas.
Instead of taking visitors from room to room in their house, Trinity Lutheran takes kids on a journey from one portion of the library shelves to the other. There’s even some geography lesson added in with a map of the middle East.
Rev. Bruce Lucas, associate pastor and school principal, says display is a great visual for the children.
“It gives us an opportunity during Advent to bring the kids in and tell them the story by having them travel from place to place, just like Mary and Joseph,” he said. “They really enjoy coming in to see it, the preschoolers and kindergartners especially.”
“I like how the kids get into it,” Gwen Strunk said.
Strunk spreads the Nativity story from school by giving out about 100 bright gold stars the students take home. She also provides a stick of frankincense and myrrh to each classroom.
At the home tour, adults and children leave with a keepsake. Kids are also given “roles” in the Nativity and get to choose a figurine to take home.
“They can pick whatever one they want,” Gwen Strunk said. “That way they can get into the story.”
The home tour is free, lasts as least an hour and is limited to groups of eight or fewer. Call 231-929-9327 for available dates and times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.