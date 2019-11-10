As if there aren’t enough things to divide Americans, we now have labels for every arbitrary and artificial “generation.”
Until recently I thought that disco must have been the most egregious failing of my generation, the baby boomers. Now I’ve learned that the Bee Gees have to take a backseat to the destruction of our way of life and of the earth itself.
It’s not that Boomers never ascribe any negative traits to their progeny. I have heard multiple examples of people my age questioning the “work ethic” of Millennials, apparently forgetting about the millions of loafers and fools we grew up with. In my personal experience the Millennials with whom I have worked are intelligent, highly motivated, and dedicated to their work. Certainly not everyone from that generation exhibits those same traits.
No generation is perfect.
The generation of my parents, now, unfortunately, referred to as the Greatest Generation (thanks, Tom Brokaw) is no different. Yes, they persevered through hard times. They grew up in the Depression and fought in World War 2. I have often thought, though, that perhaps Vietnam might be considered a more fitting legacy of the Greatest Generation.
Point being, there is good and bad in all of us.
The latest salvo in our generational battle is Generation Z’s “OK, boomer” lament.
They’re even selling shirts emblazoned with this cry on the internet (which, of course, was invented by boomer Al Gore).
I’m tempted to insert some personal disdain for being criticized by whiny sensitive outraged “woke” people, but I’ll resist that. I know better than to paint an entire generation with such a broad brush.
As a teacher, I worked with hundreds of courteous, conscientious, intelligent kids of that generation (and some, not so much).
Americans need to find more reasons to care for and communicate with each other. Generational names have been created, to some degree, for the purpose of sowing division. Creating random divisions in time to assign individuals to groups based on birthdate generates an unnecessary contentiousness in our population.
There is more that unites us than divides us.
Can’t we all just get along?
