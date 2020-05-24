TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a Friday morning in May.
Don Sattler is on the rooftop of the employee parking garage at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Trumpet in hand, the retired Traverse City Area Public Schools elementary school teacher is here on a mission.
“I was on a German site on Facebook when the lockdown just first started, and I saw guys getting their instruments and taking them out on balconies and just playing encouraging music, hymns, national anthems. And I said, I could do that.“
He has done it before.
Sattler taught at Traverse City Public School’s Central Grade School for 27 years. There he played “Taps” on the last day of each school year until he retired in 2016.
After he finished the last note, kids storm in, wrapping their arms around him for waist high bear hugs.
Since the quarantine started, Sattler says he plays a song on the top of the Munson parking garage every Friday. He also plays at the Foster Family Community Health Center on the same day. His concerts only feature music that uplifts.
“I’ve done the national anthem on Good Friday. I’ve played ‘Amazing Grace,’” he said. “My intention was just to try to be an encourager. We keep calling our medical workers, you know, our greatest heroes. And so I just wanted to be an encouragement to them.”
As part of what Sattler calls his “little retirement job” he works as a courier for Munson Medical Center. He’s charged with transporting specimens from hospitals and doctor’s offices to the lab for testing. Yes, that means sometimes his riding companion is the virus fueling the global pandemic COVID-19. The same virus spurred social distancing policies that has Sattler putting a five-story parking garage between him and his audience. Though he can’t be swallowed up with appreciative hugs, there are other indications his message is getting through.
“I am told that I can be heard all the way up at at the Oleson’s shopping center, and throughout the Commons. I was stopped in the hallway one time and somebody said to me, ‘are you that trumpet guy?’” he said laughing.
That trumpet guy says he started playing in fifth grade when he was a Traverse City Public Schools student. He continued with the music program, playing in the school orchestra, the marching band, the jazz band and school musicals.
He even played in the symphony band when he attended college at what is now Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
“If they had a horn in it I played in it,” he said.
Music is the chord that brought Sattler and his partner of almost 42 years together.
Sattler met his wife Carrie when they were both in the high school orchestra.
“Music has always touched us and I think that it touches other people,” said Carrie Sattler.
People have told her husband as much.
“They would drive up to Don as he was getting back in his truck and they would just say, ‘this is exactly what we needed or exactly what I wanted to hear today,’ and just thanked him,” she said.
On this particular Friday, after Sattler plays “America the Beautiful” we hear the sound of a cheer from the sidewalk below.
“That’s awesome!” exclaimed Munson Medical Center employee Kim Garlington as she shot her arm straight in the air.
“It gave me goose bumps to hear that song,” she said with her her placed hand over her heart, also stating Sattler’s gesture made her feel “immensely appreciated.”
“When you encourage someone else, you’re giving of yourself, you are not asking for anything in re-turn,”said Sattler. “I think encouraging people is, oh like a deep act of friendship.”
