LUDINGTON — The greatest nation on Earth — Imagination — has no borders at Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
Whatever a child can imagine, becomes possible – fly a full-sized Cessna airplane; build a larger-than-life fort out of Legos; captain the carferry S.S Badger; perform on stage; scale a rocky wall; or be a doctor or nurse in a hospital.
They also can create a kaleidoscope of designs using Lite Brite-like pegs larger than their thumbs; work on a farm, in a pizza parlor, or in a restaurant; bang away on a real set of drums; and, oh yeah, if they just want to get down and dirty they can build sandcastles in a sandbox, too.
The list of playful possibilities inside Sandcastles’ nation goes on and on and is limited only by a child’s imagination, which we all know, has no limits.
Located in the city’s former Elks building in the heart of downtown Ludington, the historic three-story Sandcastles offers a day-draining possibility of entertaining and educational adventures for children of all ages. In all, the all-under-one-roof magic kingdom in its own right has about three dozen unique and distinctively different “interactive exhibits” — play areas — for children to unleash not only their imaginations, but every bursting muscle in their bubbling bodies.
Best of all they have just the right number of benches for grandmas and grandpas like my wife and I to sit and relax on while our grandchildren run wild. Well, I sit. My wife enjoys keeping pace with 6-year-old Silas as he does his thundering thing.
“We don’t buy any of our displays, we create them with the help of many of our local businesses and companies,” said Cathy Dalton, manager. “Spectrum Hospital (partnered with us) in our hospital play area.
“Our airplane was brought in, piece by piece, and put back together. The kids love it. They can climb up into it and just have the time of their lives.
“Every now and then we’ll trade out an exhibit and bring in something new,” she said, “but we do have a lot of ‘old favorites.’”
The vintage 1958 Cessna 172 airplane that greets visitors front and center on the first floor has a wing span of 36 feet and is 27 feet long from propeller to tail. Considered one of the most popular and safest airplanes ever built, the white and sky-blue aircraft — N4279F — has been one of the signature drawing cards for the museum since 2013.
“Oh yeah, everyone likes the airplane,” said Dalton. “A lot of our families come back over and over.”
According to an advertising brochure, the Sandcastles Children’s Museum is a place “Where kids play to learn, and adults learn to play,” a place to “create, discover, explore.” And so it is.
We’ve visited the hands-on museum many times and I have to tell you, I get tired every time I sit and watch Silas and the other children move from play site to play site.
“Are you tired, do you want to go?” I’ll ask Silas.
“No, not yet,” he’ll always respond as he moves on to explore another area.
