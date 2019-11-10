As road trips go, this one’s a bit long – both in time and distance – but can still be easily accomplished in one day. And at the end of that day you’ll be glad you went.
The Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids celebrates the life and presidency of Leslie Lynch King – yes, that’s the name our 38th president was born to in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1938, before his mother divorced and remarried Gerald R. Ford years later. Young Leslie eventually took his stepfather’s name.
We’ve visited the Ford Museum several times and continue to enjoy its changing circulation of exhibits. But two exhibits that remain constant are the museum’s Oval Office and Cabinet Room. And though both are full-size replicas — carbon copies of their originals —both present an enlightening experience of what it must have been like to work in the two most famous rooms in the White House, if not all the world.
The Oval Office — the desk where President Ford sat — is engaging and educational. To stand at the room’s perimeter and look from the left to right, and then back, allows your mind to wander, and wonder – what was it like for a Boy Scout, a U of M standout football player and World War II hero, to be called on to serve in what many say is the most important job in the world.
Granted, Mr. Ford was never elected president. Heck, wasn’t even elected to serve as vice-president. And had it not been for the “I’m not a crook” shenanigans orchestrated by his predecessor, Richard Nixon, Mr. Ford likely would have served out his public life/political career as a Michigan Congressman.
And he’d have been happy.
But, history is what it is, and at the Gerald R. Ford Museum, history celebrates the life and legacy of a true Michigan man who was born in Nebraska, as a man who became president but who never sought that lofty perch, and as a man who was unafraid to pardon his predecessor of his crimes “for the good of our country,” knowing full well that likely would be a move that would torpedo his own political future. So why did he do it? Quite simply, he said, he didn’t want a trial of the disgraced and former president to overshadow more important issues of the day. A trial and continued media scrutiny, said Mr. Ford, “... could go on and on and on, or someone must write the end to it. I have concluded that only I can do that, and if I can, I must.”
And so Mr. Ford ended “the long national nightmare,” and when he did, he also ended— in all likelihood — his own political future.
Yet for two years, Gerald R. Ford was the president.
You’ll learn all about the Watergate Scandal at the Ford Museum. You’ll revisit the issues of the day — the energy crisis, the emotional and controversial way Vietnamese refugees were treated, and more. You’ll step back in time to when America got all giddy over its Bicentennial. You’ll see official documents signed by Mr. Ford, cherished family pictures, official presidential portraits, and more.
And whether you visit going in, or upon leaving, you’ll stand at the burial site of a likeable person who his family and friends called, “Jerry.”
The burial site of President Ford and his wife, Elizabeth “Betty,” is an emotional experience all its own.
