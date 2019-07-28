MUSKEGON — Two celebrated warships of the Greatest Generation serve as moored museums in the waters of Muskegon, and to walk their decks brings about an education no books or classroom can match.
My wife and I have visited the WWII submarine USS Silversides and LST 393 just about every year for the past several years and we are always humbled by the stories of the sailors who served on them, and the maze of exhibits located within each.
You can almost hear the shouting, whispers, cries and silence — individual and collective — of the brave souls who served on them.
Silversides, especially, delivers a numbing experience.
To climb down its steep, narrow ladders to the innermost areas where every inch of space was as precious as the great outdoors itself, makes you realize just how special the sailors were who paced and protected its decks.
At 311 feet long, Silversides is barely 27 feet wide, compared to LST 393 which is 17 feet longer at 328 feet, and almost twice as wide.
With a conning tower number of 236, the submarine served with distinction in the Pacific Theater, recording 23 confirmed sinkings of enemy vessels.
Constructed alongside Silversides is a two-story conventional museum that houses thousands of submarine-related paraphernalia.
Silversides, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and as a U.S. National Historic Landmark, is permanently located along the Navigational Channel that connects Lake Michigan to Muskegon Lake.
LST 393 made its mark delivering American soldiers and tanks to the shores of Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
With five decks of artifacts and displays — to look into its massive holding area that once carried tanks and soldiers but now is a massive museum, is truly mesmerizing — the unique ship with unique capabilities is just one of two of its type remaining in the world.
It’s tied up along a pier in downtown Muskegon, about 20 minutes from Silversides.
Archivist Amber Dowdy said museum personnel always roll out the red carpet for members of the Greatest Generation — especially submariners — who visit Silversides.
“We really love to hear their stories,” she said. “If we’re given enough notice (of their visit), we’ll even fire up the engines for them. To see their reactions and hear them tell of how they ‘slid down these stairs’ or did this or that is interesting — special.”
We think both Silversides and LST 393 are worthy of day trips all their own, but to visit both on the same day makes for a most memorable experience.
Together, they give you a good idea of the materials the Great Arsenal of Democracy provided during World War II, and more importantly, of the men and women who bravely used them.
It would be easy to go on and on about Silversides and LST 393 — the first known for its gray ghost stealth and fire power and the other for its he-man muscle that enabled it to carry the men and materials where needed — but I’ll defer to their websites so you can learn more.
Better yet, Jeanne and I suggest you make your own Road Trip to visit these honored and historic ships.
They’re just two and a half hours south on U.S. 31. Our guess is you’ll go back again next year and, if not, perhaps the year after.
But trust me, you’ll go back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.