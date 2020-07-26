If you like to lay back and relax, this road trip is for you.
If you like to float along the river of your dreams and joys, this road trip is for you.
If you like to playfully splash the person next to you one minute, and then reach down and scoop up a handful of cool water to refresh your sun-warmed face the next, this road trip — this river trip — is for you.
Known in some circles as “The Tubing Capital of Michigan,” to drift on an inner tube from the north side of the Big Rapids to the south side, and maybe even a few miles farther to Highbanks Park, just might be one of the most beautiful and breathtaking, the most peaceful and pleasurable one-day trips you’ll take all summer long.
An easy 90-mile jaunt down U.S. 131 from Traverse City, Big Rapids is home to Ferris State University, one of the most spectacular riverwalks you’ll find anywhere in the state, and of course, the Muskegon River that invites you lay back and relax.
And in these days where social distancing has become a way of life, there may not be a better way to get out and enjoy the outdoors — all-the-while keeping yourself a safe distance from others — than to tube down a river. Unless, of course, you opt to lash your tube to the “biscuits” or “donuts” — two lesser-known nicknames for inner tubes — of your family and friends’ tubes who you know to be free of the coronavirus, so you can experience your river trip, together.
It’s a common sight to see 10, 12, or more tubes grouped together carrying their passengers downstream, with some of the tubes fitted with coolers to carry beverages, snack foods, and containers for trash so that nothing is dropped into the waters.
Some days the current flows fast, others it barely moves along, so what might be a two-hour trip one day to get you from point A to point B might take you three hours or more the next day — you never know, until you get there. It’s all a moot point if you’re laying back and sharing the moment with Mother Nature.
My wife and I advise that you either begin your river journey at Hemlock Park in Big Rapids, or end it there, a centralized park that is just a few blocks from the downtown corridor that is lined with a sundry of restaurants and businesses. If you don’t have your own inner tube to take your river journey, there are a number of businesses in the area that rent them.
Because once you’re out of the water you’ll want to stroll the city’s unmatched, unbelievable riverwalk that takes you from one side of the river, to the other, via a pedestrian bridge. The 4.5 mile walk connects to the White Pine Trails that takes you to neighboring communities like Reed City and Cadillac to the north, and Grand Rapids to the south, and also takes you through five Big Rapids city parks: Northend Riverside Park, Swede Hill Park, Hanchett Park, Hemlock Park and River Street Park.
Whether from the seat of your swimsuit in the middle of the river, or during your stroll along the riverwalk, you’ll encounter a series of awe-inspiring artworks that will capture your imagination. The riverwalk, itself, is worth the road trip, but tubing makes the day that much sweeter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.