More Information

If You Go

Distance from Traverse City: 90 miles

Address: Hemlock Park, travel to Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids, turn east Hemlock St., proceed two blocks

Nearby attractions: Artwork, 106 N. Michigan Ave.; Paris Park, five miles north on Northland Drive (miniature Eiffel Tower and trout pond); Michigan Art Works on the campus of Ferris State University

For more information: Mecosta County Visitors Bureau, 231 796-7640; BigRapids.org