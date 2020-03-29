TRAVERSE CITY — Today’s COVID-19 pandemic has been called “unprecedented.”
And while in many ways it is, in other ways it echoes events just barely beyond the memories of our oldest living citizens. For in 1918 the world, including Traverse City, passed through the Spanish Flu pandemic. That catastrophe killed 2.5 to 5 percent of the world’s population. Pay attention to today’s news, and those percentages will sound eerily familiar.
There are differences to be noted later, but there are also several striking similarities, like restriction of public movement, medical shortfalls and jurisdictional disagreements. These were experienced across the world, and also in the region.
From 1918 to 1919 government officials issued a series of ever-stricter limitations on public life, including quarantines, closures and meeting bans. But officials, including those in Traverse City, soon reported that residents were not listening, and were continuing to frequent public theaters, dance halls and billiard parlors. Anyone notice similarities to spring breakers on Florida beaches?
The mid-October, 1918 death of 14-year-old Smith Bright was the first local loss. By year’s end, influenza and pneumonia had killed 34 area residents, 31 in December alone. Michigan reported 4,332 statewide deaths from flu or pneumonia, a phenomenal jump from 243 pneumonia deaths in October 1917.
By Christmas the epidemic overwhelmed Traverse City’s tiny, inadequate hospital, located in an former boarding house just south of the Traverse City State Hospital. On Dec. 27, a small emergency hospital was set up in a wing of the State Hospital.
The shortfalls of that old boarding-house-come-hospital were a prime factor leading to the 1924 opening of the James Decker Munson Hospital, today’s Munson Medical Center. Those who are treated for COVID-19 at that state-of-the-art facility can, in an odd way, thank the Spanish Flu.
Just like today, in 1918 officials disagreed on how to respond to the challenges they were facing. Dr. E.L. Thirlby, of Thirlby Field fame, was a prominent local physician. In late December he told the Record-Eagle that “The influenza and pneumonia situation in Traverse City is not as serious as wild stories now in circulation would indicate.”
However wild those stories might have been, by Jan. 2 Thirlby declared an absolute quarantine of every home afflicted with the disease.
Then, on Jan. 6, local public health and welfare director, W.M. Coddington, went even further. It was his last day in office. In a parting shot he closed schools, churches, theaters and all public and non-essential gatherings for an indefinite period. Things still got worse. On Jan. 13, the Record-Eagle reported a “heavy blow” when six local residents died on one day.
Despite that tragedy, Jan. 14 revealed what must have been a difference in opinion between Thirlby and the now-gone Coddington. Even after those six deaths, Thirlby, and Coddington’s replacement, lifted all of Coddington’s decrees. Only the schools were left closed.
In 2020 travel is being strictly limited. So too in 1918-19. Locally, Leelanau County reacted to the lifting of Coddington’s ban by declaring that anyone entering the county had to undergo a four-day quarantine. Leelanau officials stated that the county’s 200 – 300 flu cases had all originated in Traverse City.
Flu cases subsided throughout 1919, but it would take until 1920 before cases were no longer reported.
Similarities between the two pandemics stretch far beyond their local impact. Both events were deepened by massive international movement. Today most of that movement comes from recreational and business travel. The Spanish Flu’s spread was directly tied to the worldwide troop movements of World War I.
In both cases naming the illness was point of contention. In 2020 the virus’s official name is COVID-19. But President Trump prominently has used the term “Chinese virus.” Words have political impact, and 1918 was no different.
The Spanish Flu did not originate in Spain, nor was Spain the hardest-hit country. The pandemic became the “Spanish Flu” because Spain was neutral in World War I. Thus the Spanish press was relatively free, and readily reported on the illness as it spread across Spain. Spanish news of that spread was the first most people heard about the pandemic.
On the other hand, European countries actually fighting in the war tightly controlled their news outlets. They stifled reports of the pandemic because they wanted to protect morale.
While much is similar, there are vast differences between the two pandemics. The most dramatic of those are based on scientific and medical advances. It may seems like years ago when news of COVID-19 first broke, but in actuality it only has been three months. What science already has revealed about the virus is nothing less than astounding.
“Coronavirus is No 1918 Pandemic,” declares a recent article by Jeremy Brown. In it he writes that as the Spanish Flu killed millions, no one knew what was causing the deaths. There were many theories, including tainted Russian oats or volcanic eruptions. Others cited a misalignment of the planets. In fact, the term “influenza” comes from the Italian word for “influence;’ in this case meaning the influence of the planets.
Brown contrasts this with COVID-19: “From the very start of the outbreak, scientists suspected a virus. Within two weeks, they had identified it as a coronavirus, sequenced its genome, and discovered that the most likely animal hosts were bats. This information ... was instantly shared across the scientific community ... We may not have beaten the enemy yet, but we certainly know a great deal about him.”
Also in contrast to 1918, today many have access to modern hospitals, intensive care units and medical specialists. While supplying them, and managing their use, is a serious challenge, the medical facilities available during the Spanish Flu pale in comparison.
Another difference lays in the current state of mass communication.
For better or worse, today’s citizen has 24/7 access to information on COVID-19.
Although not impossible, compared to 1918 today it is much harder for any entity to stifle information. On one hand, that can lead to the quick spread of misinformation and panic.
On the other, it enables the quick spread of needed information, and the worldwide cooperation of health experts.
The Spanish Flu pandemic was a worldwide catastrophe, yet the world did recover and move on. Those living in 2020 can see in that a message of hope.
