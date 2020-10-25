TRAVERSE CITY — Cliff and Lottie Wagner spent decades of service at what is now the Greilick Outdoor Recreation & Education Center.
So the Rotary Club of Traverse City wanted to serve a special honor on the couple “for their selfless dedication to Camp Greilick and the Boy Scouts” specifically and the property in general.
In its 100th anniversary, the Rotary Club of Traverse City recently honored the Wagners with the Paul Harris Fellowship.
Named for the founder of Rotary International, it is the highest honor a local club can award to someone not a Rotarian.
“It was pretty special,” Cliff Wagner said of the honor. “I was just doing my job the best I could. It was a lot of years.”
“I thought it was kind of cool,” added Lottie Wagner. “I was surprised.”
Married for 48 years, the Wagners have a long history with the Rotary-owned property. Camp Greilick was leased as a Boy Scout camp before transitioning to the recreational facility abbreviated as GO•REC.
According to a timeline put together by GO•REC officials, Cliff Wagner first visited Camp Greilick in 1962 as a 10-year-old Cub Scout. Lottie Wagner, whose father was a ranger at the camp, first visited the property in 1965 for the Klondike derby.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker, who in his role as a Rotary Camps and Services Board Member, presented the Harris Fellowship to the Wagners.
“There’s always right there jumping in to help people,” Parker said. “We felt it was great to recognize them.
“It was an honor to recognize those two.”
“This is a nice culmination of their time out there,” said Melissa Fri, the GO•REC communications and development director and the main ‘researcher’ for the presentation.
Lottie lived on the property from 1967-1970 when her father, Nelson Udell served as the ranger. Cliff Wagner was the ranger helper and archery instructor in 1967-68.
The Wagners both volunteered for decades at Greilick before serving more formal roles.
Lottie Wagner worked on staff in the summers as handicraft director and office manager from 1992-97. She was also skilled in the kitchen, but had another title.
“Camp Mom or Camp Grandma,” she said.
According to the release from Rotary Traverse City announcing the award, Cliff Wagner is known as the “unofficial volunteer historian for the Greilick property, now known as Greilick Outdoor Recreational and Educational Center.”
“I guess I’m the last remaining person that knows it all,” Cliff Wagner joked.
“He knows everything about that camp and he can fix anything,” Parker added.
Both of the Wagners come from scouting families. Lottie Wagner grew up around it with her dad while Cliff Wagner said his side of the family has “five generations of scouts.” Cliff said his grandmother was in scouting and his father, Dick Wagner, was active in the Scenic Trails Council and started Pack 22 at Cherry Knoll Elementary School.
“It’s exciting recognizing a scouting family,” said Parker, whose first year in scouting was in 1972.
Cliff Wagner served as Greilick ranger from 2004 until his retirement in June 2020. Even though his retirement meant moving out of a home on the property, Parker said both Wagners will forever be associated with the property.
“You hired Cliff as a ranger,” Parker said, “but you got a two-fer.”
In the release announcing the Fellowship, the Rotary Club of Traverse City — marking its 100th year — acknowledged the contributions of the Wagners.
“Their efforts and love for the GO•REC property has left a legacy of thousands of youth, families and adults who were able to explore and learn about the outdoors on the facility’s beloved 500 acres,” the release said.
For more information on the history of the Grelilck property, visit https://tinyurl.com/greilick.
