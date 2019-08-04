TRAVERSE CITY — Putting together the Traverse City Film Festival takes about 2,000 volunteers, but only two dozen or so are chosen to provide transportation for filmmakers.
For the 11th time, Bob Sandtveit is among them.
“I look forward to this every year,” said Sandtveit, a retired teacher. “I just love meeting these people. Everybody’s so different — the stories they have to tell, that type of thing.
“It’s just so interesting the way they perceive things,” he added.
Film Fest Founder Michael Moore from the start felt it was important to make sure all guests were well taken care of, said Meg Weichman, Film Fest creative director. When he first started his career and went to film festivals, there was little assistance — something he didn’t want to see here, she said.
Karen Ardery — who has been the Film Fest driver manager for about six years — handpicks drivers, many of whom return to the position year after year. Anyone new comes via recommendation and gets interviewed to make sure they understand the requirements, Ardery said.
Sandtveit initially was recruited by former Film Fest Director Deb Lake, who he and wife, Sue, used to nanny for. Sandtveit had started volunteering at the Film Fest building soundproof projection booths.
“I feel very fortunate that we get to live up here,” Sandtveit said. “We started another whole new career in our lives, volunteering at the theater, Cherry Festival and Film Fest.”
Sandtveit gets to see the filmmaker’s work most of the time, in addition to learning more about them as individuals, he said. Seeing the stories and knowing the people who put them together is his favorite part, he said.
This year, Sandtveit is chauffeuring “Circus of Books” director Rachel Mason and her parents, Karen and Barry Mason, as well as members of Chapo Trap House — a political and humor podcast.
Past guests Sandtveit’s been paired with include Roger Corman, Joseph Berlinger and Samuel Pollard. All were great people, Sandtveit said.
He also drove Markus Imhoof — director of “More than Honey” — in 2013. Imhoof wanted to see the area’s agriculture, not having realized the Grand Traverse area is known for its cherries and has wine and orchards, Sandtveit said.
Those touristy trips — whenever possible — are part of the job, said Ardery. Late-night pickups or drop-offs at the airport also can come on top of the basic transportation to scheduled events like screenings or panel discussions, she said.
Drivers use their own vehicles and there’s no mileage reimbursement, she said. For example, Sandtveit uses his own black Denali.
“It’s just a volunteer job that we do and we all love it,” Ardery said. “It’s just part of how we give back to the festival — donate our time and use our own cars. It’s something we don’t really mind at all.”
The volunteer drivers are why the Traverse City Film Festival has become a fan-favorite of directors, Weichman said.
“They’re so much more than drivers,” she said. “They take (filmmakers) to the dunes, help them navigate, make sure they get to their screenings — some of them make life-long friendships. They’re like a Traverse City welcome wagon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.