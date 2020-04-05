When did everybody become so survey happy?
I went through a fast food restaurant drive-thru the other day for a coffee. The person who took my debit card, swiped it and handed it back to me said if I took a survey on how well she did I could get a coupon for a buy-one-get-one item.
I had all of five seconds of interaction with her, most of which was her asking me to take the survey. I’m supposed to base my answers on that sliver of time?
Out of curiosity I went to the website, where they lost me at ‘please enter the 26-digit survey code on your receipt.’ Really?
I recently had an airbag in my vehicle replaced because the one installed by the manufacturer was defective. The next day I got an email from the dealership that replaced the airbag asking me to rate how satisfied I am with the service.
So ... a car dealership replaces an airbag that apparently could have exploded at any moment and killed me. Fourteen people have been killed and 140 injured by this particular model of exploding airbag and they want me to rate my satisfaction?
I’m confused. Should I be angry that my car had this dangerous airbag in the first place, or should I be forever grateful that my life was potentially saved by the airbag’s replacement?
I didn’t answer the email. The next day I got another asking me why I didn’t answer the email. I quickly found the “unsubscribe” button.
A co-worker said one time he actually filled out a survey from a business, giving it a rating of four out of a possible five. The next day he got a phone call from the business asking him what they could do to earn a perfect score.
His answer? “You gotta be kidding me. I’m eating lunch.”
He hasn’t filled out any more surveys.
My dentist wants me to fill out a survey and my doctor wants me to fill out a survey to rate my service. Funny they don’t ask me to rate the bill. The airline I flew on, the hotel I stayed in, the Uber driver, restaurants, stores and my bank have also sent me surveys. There are even surveys out there asking people to rate surveys.
In my job as a reporter I’ve never asked anyone to rate my interview technique, my writing style or my phone manners. I’m too scared. Reporters sometimes get positive feedback when we’ve done something right.
But social media rains hellfire when we’ve done something wrong. Like the time I wrote that an ounce of marijuana — rather than 3.5 grams — at a newly-opened provisioning center was selling for $65.
Yeah. In my defense you could buy marijuana for $65 an ounce back in the day.
Or so I’ve heard.
The one survey that I’d love to take but never been invited to is the one that comes up with the top answers on one of my favorite shows, “Family Feud.”
The surveys are done by phone and include 30 to 40 questions. The person answering is not told the questions are from the long-running game show.
If someone called you and asked you to name something that squirts, name something people dig up, or something that people knit you might answer ketchup, weeds or an afghan. You could also say pimples, dead bodies or hideously ugly sweaters that your mother once forced you to wear.
So unless Steve Harvey — who is by far my favorite “Family Feud” host — comes knocking, I’m just going to skip the surveys.
