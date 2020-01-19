INTERLOCHEN — The average 8-year-old child weighs about 57 pounds — Chaz weighs roughly 120.
To be fair, 8-year-old Chaz isn’t a human child — he’s a purebred Saint Bernard.
Still, when Chaz’s owners bring him to the Interlochen Public Library, the size difference doesn’t keep kids from loving up on the dog who’s more than twice their size, said Renee Kelchak, library director.
“I think that, when you see a Saint Bernard come into a space, they’re so big — but they’re sort of like teddy bears the kids feel affection for,” Kelchak said.
Owners Cecelia and Don Williams, of Beulah, bring Chaz and Skye, a corgi, to the Interlochen Public Library twice a month to let kids read to the dogs. The four hang out in the children’s area from 4 to 6 p.m. the second- and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Chaz — who has a very laid-back personality — is a certified therapy dog through Therapy Dogs International, Cecelia Williams said. Skye is not, but he’s a good reading dog nevertheless, she said.
Credentials issued by TDI are recognized by the American Kennel Club, according to the AKC website. TDI’s website describes the organization as “a volunteer group organized to provide qualified handlers and their therapy dogs for visitations to institutions, facilities and any other place where therapy dogs are needed.”
Kids who enjoy the activity usually are between 4- and 9 years old, Kelchak said. About one-third of participants are repeat-attendees, she said.
“I think that, because the kids grow up, we always have new ones come through,” Kelchak said. “So it’s widely attended. People love it.”
The general reaction has been very good, Williams said. Sometimes only one or two children show up, other times it’s six or seven, she said. During the library’s summer reading program, attendance shoots up to around 50, Williams said.
Williams said they’ve been bringing therapy dogs to the library since about 2008. They started with Katie, a Saint Bernard, and Denny, a corgi, both of whom have died, she said.
“We were getting close to retirement, we had the time and knew that it was good for the kids,” Williams said. “We’d seen some information about kids reading to dogs and thought it would be a beautiful thing to do.”
The hope is that children who have trouble reading, or who aren’t big fans of it, read to the dogs the most, she said.
Childhood literacy is important and anything that promotes that, the library is all for, Kelchak said. In this case, Chaz and Skye make the kids feel safe, she said.
“We’ve had kids that haven’t read at all and are really not into it and, all of a sudden, they can’t wait to come in because they want to read to the dogs,” Williams said. “They’re happy and excited. It’s helping them to read better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.