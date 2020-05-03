I was watching two wonderful videos, one of a deer leaping with joy in the waves, no people to scare him off.
The other of a small herd of elephants, with babies, walking happily down the middle of a jungle road, talking to each other in elephant-talk, obviously delighted to have the whole space to themselves.
They stayed on my mind.
Still stay on my mind — the animals that have a whole life we humans have pushed aside and relegated to the shadows, who now are tasting a little freedom.
That’s how this poem began. I had a thought that I wanted it to have a certain tone, a storytelling voice. That’s when I thought of calling it “Dear Children,” which loosened me to go that route, to tell it as if I were recounting a far-past time.
I also had in my mind the constant image of the tiny virus, moving invisibly through the air. I thought of the holes in Swiss cheese. I was thinking of baby Swiss, with the small holes! The virus going through everything.
Everything enters the poem that has entered my mind lately. The people in New York hanging out of their high apartment windows, cheering the health workers. And my husband whose back has been itching lately. Why put this in? I like the feeling in a poem of being pulled in directions I didn’t expect.
It’s like life, when that happens.
And, too, the itching is such a small thing, with the huge catastrophe out there. The contrast. But you know how it is when you itch?
For a moment, nothing else in the world matters. You could tear your skin off to get it to stop. So there is a comment in that. A comment that troubles feel relative, and that each trouble has its own weight, its own impact. None can be discounted.
What strikes me, and I hope strikes you, the reader, when you read this poem, is the dual nature of this catastrophe: we are both victims who have to stay away from each other, and, at the same time, we’re amazing creatures, we humans, connected by that fact. Aren’t we lovable, surely? I left that question hanging in the air.
But what remains is that we’re together in this.
I always use other people’s poems for this column. But these are strange times. Like the TV personalities who are doing their shows from home, in their everyday clothes and their dogs underfoot, I thought I’d take you inside the house of my mind, for a look at how this one little poem-show is put together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.