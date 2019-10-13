Good People
From the kindness of my parents
I suppose it was that I held
that belief about suffering
(LINE)
imagining that if only
it could come to the attention
of any person with normal
feelings certainly anyone
literate who might have gone
(LINE)
to college they would comprehend
pain when it went on before them
and would do something about it
whenever they saw it happen
in the time of pain the present
they would try to stop the bleeding
for example with their own hands
(LINE)
but it escapes their attention
or there may be reasons for it
the victims under the blankets
the meat counters the maimed children
the animals the animals
staring from the end of the world
— W. S. Merwin, from Poetry Magazine, 1999
Forgive me for bringing you another W.S. Merwin poem this year. His work comes to my mind a lot these days. I have such admiration for him. He was an anti-war activist and a quiet but fierce advocate for the environment. From the 1970s until his recent death, he lived on an old pineapple plantation that he had slowly and carefully restored to its original rainforest state. Meanwhile, he won the Pulitzer prize and practically every other award available to an American poet. He was twice named U. S. Poet Laureate.
To me, his life and his craft are inseparable. He has always been concerned with the relationship between morality and aesthetics. The son of a Presbyterian minister turned Buddhist practitioner, he was a scholar, a translator from several languages, a lover of the classics. You can feel the full weight of his experience, his learning, even in simple poems like this one.
There is the deep discipline of his life in every line. I don’t mean discipline as in rigidity; I mean a care — a listening, a respect for the word and what it can do. You can hear it in this poem that starts deceptively quietly then ends up striking a fierce blow.
“I suppose,” he begins, as if talking with an interested stranger. He isn’t trying to sell an idea. He’s trying to figure this out himself. He’s puzzled. He’d believed that anyone with normal feelings, and certainly anyone literate, would try to do something about pain when he or she saw it.
Notice how the pace of the poem picks up, how the intensity builds. “In the time of pain the present” gets all run together. The time of pain is the present. And specific enough to include bleeding. But — in language that damns by its gentleness — it “escapes their attention.”
Why does this happen, that pain is ignored? He doesn’t know. There may be reasons for it.
By standing back and not judging, the poem’s judgment is even more painful, it seems to me. It’s left to the reader to suffer the anguish of the last carefully paced lines.
“The animals the animals / staring from the end of the world”. No period, no punctuation. No neat conclusion. The animals are the ones who judge, not the poet. The poet himself remains mystified. How could this be? Aren’t we Good People?
