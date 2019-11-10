TRAVERSE CITY — Four different notes, 24 in total.
Traverse City Central senior Alexis Frank is honored to play all two dozen on her trumpet.
Frank will play “Taps” on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Day ceremony at the Open Space in Traverse City.
“It’s special to play it,” Frank said during a break during rehearsal for “West Side Story.”
“It’s an honor to play for the veterans.”
Frank will be part of two Veterans Day performances. She’ll be part of the band playing the national anthem at Northwestern Michigan College in the morning before her solo at the Open Space.
Frank was the senior chosen to play the “Taps” solo by TC Central High School Director of Bands David Hester.
“He asked me a couple of weeks ago,” Frank said. “I’m a little nervous to do it, but I’m excited.”
Tim Keenan, the president of Veterans for Peace, said TC Central has been providing “Taps” players for the last 10 years for the Nov. 11 ceremony at the Open Space. Keenan said the soloist never disappoints.
“They are always so good,” Keenan said. “It’s quite emotional.”
Even though “Taps” is simple in design, Frank said it’s a joy to perform it.
“I like playing ‘Taps,’” she said. “It’s very nice.”
Beautiful in its simplicity, “Taps” has been referred as the toughest two dozen musical notes in history.
“I’ve done it a number of times,” Hester said. “There’s a lot of pressure. The event is held in high regard and playing at something like that can rattle your nerves a little bit.”
Frank said she is focusing on the pace of the short song.
“You have to play it kind of slow, stretch it out and make it longer,” Frank said.
“Taps” dates back to the Civil War as a ‘lights out’ signal to soldiers, according to the History Channel. Shortly after the 24-note tune became associated with military funerals.
The tune is typically played on a bugle, but Hester said those are rarely found outside of military bases. So the trumpet is an easy substitute.
Hester said the two instruments are similar enough which eases the transition.
“The trumpet is bigger and takes a lot more air,” Hester said. “I wouldn’t say it’s easier or harder. It’s just different.”
In addition to the Veterans for Peace ceremony, TC Central band has a similar history with the Northwestern Michigan College Veterans Day ceremony.
The NMC event begins with an 8:30 a.m. breakfast. The event features a Walk of Honor led by the TC Central drum corps and the whole band unites for the “Star Spangled Banner.”
“We’ve done it every year since I’ve been here,” Hester said.
“Dave has been a part of this from Day One,” said Scott Herzberg, NMC’s Point of Contact for Military and Veterans Services as well as an adviser. “I couldn’t have done this without his support.”
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter provides a “Taps” performer for the college event, which Herzberg said began in the fall of 2012. Herzberg said TC Central will provide the “Taps” performance this year, which may give Frank a double solo.
Monday’s NMC ceremony will be the fourth for Frank, who has also been in marching band each of her high school years. This is the third year she played in the orchestra for the TC Central musical. She spent one year on stage in “Les Misérables.”
“I like the pit better,” Frank said. “I have more fun in the pit than in the cast.”
Hester said the high school students enjoy playing for the veterans just as much.
“The feedback is great. Most everyone has or did have a member of their family in the military. It’s an honor to do that kind of public service to play the national anthem for our veterans.”
“It’s hugely important,” Herzberg said. “We are all afforded ... the life we have because of the sacrifices of others. It’s important for each generation to pass it on.”
