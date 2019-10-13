Humanists meet Oct. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Traverse Area District Library. Retired U.S. diplomat Karen Puschel Segal presents “Cuba: Why Can’t We Just Move Forward?” Admission is free; public is welcome.
MEA-Retired meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The next meeting of the Grand Traverse Bay Michigan Education Association-Retired takes place at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at First Congregational Church. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. and a short business meeting follows. Presentations include information on MEA/NEA structure, political action, public education updates, review of recent NEA meeting initiatives and volunteerism.
Auction fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter hosts its annual fundraiser from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Oct. 15 at TBAISD Conference Center. The evening includes auctions, a light supper and beverages. Proceeds fund grants for educators’ classroom materials and professional opportunities. More details: dkggta@gmail.com.
Court argument
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Supreme Court plans to hear an oral argument in the Maniaci v Diroff case at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 Central High School. Students from Central, St. Francis and West high schools are participating in this “Court Community Connections” program. Space is limited. Watch the event live at https://livestream.com/tcapslive/Court.
Library discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Susan Orlean discusses her text “The Library Book” at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at City Opera House. This National Writers Series event features a cash bar, treats from Morsels and music beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $15; reserved seats are $25. Students pay $5. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Promotions training
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network offers a free Pure Michigan Web/PR training workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at Michigan Works. Artists, cultural organizations and other creative businesses can learn promotions strategies. Registration: 231-883-8388.
Listen and play event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts InterActive Storytime at 11 a.m. Oct. 17. Kids can listen to “Moon Game” by Frank Asch and complete a craft afterward.
Book club discussion
KALKASKA — The T.T. Nooners Book Club gathers at noon Oct. 17 at Kalkaska County Library. Newcomers are welcome to discuss “Into No Man’s Land” by Irene Miller. Meeting takes place on the third Thursday of each month.
Discovery event
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary kids are invited to “Discover With Me” from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 18 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. This exploratory event features playing in the leaves. Admission is $7 per person.
SwingShift and the Stars event
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual SwingShift and the Stars dance competition starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Opera House. This month’s charities: Communities in Schools of Northwest Michigan, Norte Youth Cycling, Traverse City Christian School and Traverse City Tritons Rowing. Reserved balcony seats are $30. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Haunted Lighthouse events
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts its Haunted Lighthouse events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19-27. Tour the lighthouse keeper’s apartment and basement, enjoy sweet treats, create Halloween crafts and play pumpkin bowling. A recreation passport is required for entry into Leelanau State Park.
Home tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home & Cottage tour is set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at residences in Traverse City, Suttons Bay, Northport and Glen Arbor. Tickets are $25. Proceeds support Child and Family Services. Call 231-941-8174 to purchase.
Science event
TRAVERSE CITY — Super Science Saturday is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Traverse City Central High School. Activities include slim making, marshmallow cannons, elephant toothpaste and other experiments by the Michigan Tech Mind Trekkers. Astronaut Greg Johnson is live via Skype. Donations support the school’s robotics program.
Annual Pumpkin Fest
GLEN ARBOR — The annual Pumpkin Fest goes from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Glen Arbor Township Park. Family-friendly activities include games, face painting, crafts and seasonal snacks. The Lord of the Gourd performs pumpkin carving demonstrations. Kids of all ages can participate in the Costume Parade. Admission is $5. If it rains, the event moves to Glen Arbor Township Hall.
Autumn on River Street
ELK RAPIDS — Autumn on River Street is set from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 19. Activities include the Merchant Scarecrow Contest, Fall Dessert Bake-Off, hayrides and kids’ pumpkin painting.
Holiday donations needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging seeks donations for its “Baskets of Bounty” holiday gift packages.
Packages include nonperishable food, paper products, games, personal hygiene items and pet supplies. Monetary donations are also accepted. Bring items to 520 W. Front St. until Nov. 27.
The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 231-922-4688 to refer a Grand Traverse County resident age 60 and older to the program.
Educator grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative offers mini-grants for the 2019-2020 school year. Kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers may submit a place-based stewardship project.
Applications are due Oct. 20. Contact: cnester@schoolship.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.