Temporary workers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau seeks temporary field and office workers to assist with the 2020 census. Local applicant drives occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14 at Traverse Area District Library. People may also apply online or call 855-562-2020. Contact: aarono@tadl.org.
Overdose training
TRAVERSE CITY — Harm Reduction Michigan offers its next opioid overdose training at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn howto recognize and respond to an overdose. Emergency kits are available to take home.
Parkinson’s meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Day Support meets at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at the Traverse City Senior Center. The group does not meet in December. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Technology seminar
KALKASKA — New Tech Seminars continue at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Kalkaska County Library. Learn about the Free File Alliance, which aims to help taxpayers with e-filing.
St. Andrews Day activities
TRAVERSE CITY — A St. Andrews Day celebration goes from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 29 at Grace Episcopal Church. Enjoy a potluck, bagpipe music and other activities. Scottish ancestry is not required. Questions: 231-421-8159.
Festival of Trees
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Museum hosts the Festival of Trees from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1. A silent auction features decorated trees, wreaths and table decorations. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County. Winners are announced at 4 p.m. Sunday. Questions: 231-882-5539.
Holiday Shop, Drop
PETOSKEY — Kids in preschool through fifth grade are invited to the Holiday Shop and Drop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Svetlana Ottney leads holiday-themed art projects and activities while adults participate in Small Business Saturday. Cost is $5 for CTAC members and $10 for others. Registration: 231-347-4337.
Christmas Crafts and Caroling
ELK RAPIDS — First Presbyterian Church hosts Christmas Crafts and Caroling for kids from 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 30. More information: 231-264-8167.
St. Nicholas visits
KINGSLEY — St. Nicholas plans to visit St. Mary-Hannah School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1. The Knights of Columbus sponsor a pancake breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is by donation. Children from the community are invited to attend. Contact: 231-263-5640.
Christmas activities
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts its Old Fashioned Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec.1-8. Learn about lighthouse keepers’ holiday celebrations from 1858-1880 and hear the story of the ship that sank in Lake Michigan in 1912. Enjoy cookie decorating, crafting an ornament, visiting with Santa, games, holiday campfire and hot cocoa on Family Day, Dec. 8. A recreation passport is required.
Visits with Santa
ELK RAPIDS — Visit with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Dre Photography. Bring a nonperishable food item and receive a free photo. Contact: 231-392-3652.
Accessories needed
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library are collecting new mittens, scarves and hats for the annual Holiday Mitten Tree from Dec. 2-30. Donations benefit area residents. More details: 231-276-6767.
Short term rental discussion
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Planning Commission sponsors the “Short Term Rentals: Does Anyone Actually Live Here Anymore?” discussion at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Government Center. Topics include recent trends and options for local regulations. RSVP: 231-256-9812; planning@co.leelanau.mi.us.
‘Empty Your Head’ workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the “Empty Your Head” workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Learn self-affirming and coping techniques for the holiday season during this mental wellness session. Cost is $45. Registration: 231-333-1331.
‘Share the Love’
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru hosts the “Share the Love” campaign through Jan. 2. The business plans to donate $250 to a nonprofit for every car sold. Customers can choose the recipient: Child and Family Services, Meals on Wheels, ASPCA, Make-A-Wish Foundation or National Park Foundation.
