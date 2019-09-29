Railroad work begins Sept. 30
ELMIRA — Michigan Department of Transportation and Great Lakes Central Railroad Inc. plan to replace the railroad crossing and approaches on M-32 starting Sept. 30. Traffic will detour to Alba Road and U.S. 31. The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 11.
Highway project planned
KALKASKA — MDOT begins a $1 million resurfacing project on Sept. 30. Work is planned for 2.1 miles of U.S. 131 from the southern M-72 intersection to north of the northern M-72 intersection. Sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to ADA standards. Motorists should be alert to lane closures and traffic shifts. Work is expected to go until Nov. 8, if the weather cooperates.
Minigrant program
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation is accepting requests for its minigrant program until Sept. 30. Nonprofits and school systems in the five-county area are eligible for $100-$1,000 grants for community projects. Applications are available online. Call 231-883-1920 to learn more.
Coat drive
BELLAIRE — AmeriGas hosts the Christmas in August Coat Drive through Sept. 30. Drop off new and gently used jackets and other winter clothing at 7061 S. M-88.
Community Foundation grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is accepting applications for its Fall Grant Cycle. More than 10 awards fund youth and seniors, land use and planning, environmental education, health and human services and other programs. Applications are due Oct. 1. Contact: 231-935-4066.
Yoga for adults
INTERLOCHEN — Gentle yoga sessions start at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults are invited for breathing and stretching techniques. Bring a yoga mat, water and towels. Donations are appreciated.
Museum hosts kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum invites preschool and elementary students to its weekly programs. Use leaves to create art at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Hear the story “Dragons Love Tacos” at 11 a.m. Oct. 3. The “Discover With Me” educational session goes from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 4. Toddlers can make stories in a hands-on way. Contact: 231-932-4526.
Mentors needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan launches its “30 Bigs in 30 Days” campaign, with the goal to recruit 30 mentors in October. Men and women meet with a child for 4-6 hours each month. Training is provided. Call 231-946-2447, ext. 223 to get involved.
Park and gardens program
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Branch hosts a program at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Karen Schmidt presents the history and future plans of the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
TCNewTech meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at City Opera House. Five presenters share their ideas and answer questions. The event is geared toward technology-minded people, programmers and investors.
Parkinson’s evening support
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Foster Family Health Center. Fred Goldenberg presents “The Many Medicare Changes for 2020.” Questions: 231-947-7389.
Indigenous People’s Day
PESHAWBESTOWN — Leelanau County Democratic Party sponsors Indigenous People’s Day from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Eyaawing Museum. Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians member Linda Woods presents “Called to Honor on the Beach in Normandy, France in June 1943 to June 2019.” Tom Peters, of the Sault Ste. Marie tribe, presents “Anishinaabek Pow Wow Celebrations: A Look Beyond the Superficial History of the Pow Wow Celebrations.”
Railroad society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Discussion covers photographer Otto Perry’s Santa Fe Railway. Anyone interested in railroad history is invited. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
USS Iwo Jima Shipmates reunion
JACKSONVILLE, FL — USS Iwo Jima Shipmates hosts a reunion Oct. 2-5 at Sheraton Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia. Any ships company, embarked Navy or Marine Corps personnel who were on board the LPH2 or LHD7 are invited to attend. Contact: 757-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com.
Walking to school
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Northern Michigan Walks to School Day on Oct. 2. More than 1,000 students in northern Michigan participated last year, and this year’s goal is 1,500 students. Norte will also name “The Most Walk-tastic Northern Michigan School.”
Early childhood forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the forum “Supporting Early Childhood Programs and Services” at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Suttons Bay High School. The LWVLC Early Childhood Needs and Services Committee discusses the Nov. 5 early childhood services millage. Everyone is welcome to bring questions.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Fulfillament storytelling event begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at City Opera House. Five community members share their experiences. An audience member receives $500 to launch their idea. Admission is $15 online, $18 at the door.
Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the township hall. Members Bob and Penny Rosi present “The Fascinating History of the Illini Association.” A business meeting follows. Newcomers are welcome. Donations support maintenance of historical structures.
