MOAA scholarships due
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America offers scholarships to students. The awards are open to high school students whose parents or grandparents served honorably in one of the seven uniformed services. Veterans enrolled in college may also apply. The deadline is Nov. 15. Contact: nwmchpt@gmail.com or 231-421-5322.
Essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan sponsors the annual “America & Me Essay Contest.” Eighth graders are invited to write about their Michigan heroes who have impacted their lives. The top 10 winners in each state receive a monetary prize. Submissions are due Nov. 15. More details: 517-679-5411; lfedewa@fbinsmi.com.
Diabetes screening
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers free diabetes testing from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at 625 Courthouse Drive. Lions of Michigan and the Lions Club International Foundation fund this walk-in clinic. Contact: 231-876-3823.
Knitting group meeting
BELLAIRE — The “Yarn Yarn Sisterhood” meets at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Bellaire Public Library. Share stories while working on a project.
DKG meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter meets at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at TBA ISD Conference Center. Shirley Snare presents about doll collecting. Friend of Education Award nominations and donations to Helen’s House are accepted. All current and retired women educators are invited. RSVP by Nov. 15: dkggta@gmail.com.
‘Small Works’ display
GLEN ARBOR — The holiday exhibition “Small Works” opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The event also includes the unveiling of the Gratitude Wall, a community project featuring canvases expressing thanks. The show runs through Dec. 18.
High school production
TRAVERSE CITY — West Senior High School presents “Fiddler on the Roof” Nov. 15-24. The 1964 musical is appropriate for all ages. Tickets range from $15-25. More details: 231-933-7509.
Law enforcement graduation
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Law Enforcement Training Group hosted a ceremony for veteran law enforcement leaders who graduated from Session No. 006, the Command and Staff Leadership Program of the National Command and Staff College at Camp Grayling. Sgt. Adam Gray, of the Traverse City Police Department, was one of 13 graduates.
Lab changes hours
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Laboratories recently changed weekday business hours at its South Airport Road location. The lab is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Grand Traverse Commerce Center is still open from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.