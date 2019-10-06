Nursing association meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — American Nurses Association- Up North meets Oct. 8 at Foster Family Community Health Center. Discuss how to increase visibility for the local chapter and the format for Nurses Week 2020. RSVP: kbirdsall3@gmail.com.
Dementia talk
ELK RAPIDS — Deb Gamelin gives a talk about dementia at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Lighthouse Community Center. Learn to recognize the signs and understand dementia care. More information: 231-392-1862.
Traverse City Authors meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Members of the Traverse City Authors group discuss upcoming programs at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Hotel Indigo lounge. The group is open to all published authors and those who are working on a book. Visit the Traverse City Authors Facebook page for more details.
Beginner bridge games
ALDEN — Mentored bridge sessions are open to beginners on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. until Oct. 30 at Helena Township Community Center. Cost is $5 per game. More details: lahaley45@hotmail.com or 231-409-7291.
Flu clinic Oct. 9
ELK RAPIDS — Health Department of Northwest Michigan offers an immunization clinic from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Cherryland Middle School multipurpose room. Parents or legal guardians must accompany children. Call 800-432-4121 for an appointment.
Reading to a therapy dog
INTERLOCHEN — Kids can read to Chaz, a St. Bernard, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 9 and 23 at Interlochen Public Library. This event occurs on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
Violence against women talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City hosts MSU professor Amy Bonomi at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Milliken Auditorium. Bonomi presents “Sex in Popular Culture and Porn: Is It Ever Hot for Women?” Donations are accepted, though admission is free.
Author event
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books hosts “An Evening with Garth Nix” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Corner Loft. The author celebrates the release of his newest novel “Angel Mage.” Preorder the hardcover book for $19.99.
Writing class
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Writing Creative True Stories” class meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 9 at NMC Scholars Hall. Middle school students can learn how to research characters and edit classmates’ works. Instructor Molly Korroch selects a piece to appear in the National Writers Series Literary Journal. Cost is $99. Register online or call 231-995-1700.
Recycling presentation
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts Deb Lake at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Empire Township Hall. Lake presents about American Waste’s regional recycling program and waste reduction. More information: 231-326-5361.
NWS event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts Randall Sullivan at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at City Opera House. Sullivan discusses his book “The Curse of Oak Island” with Marty Lagina, co-star of the television show with the same name. Admission is $18; reserved seats are $28. Students pay $5. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Morning book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The “Let’s Talk About It” morning book group meets at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad.”
Native American history talk
BENZONIA — Author Robert Downes presents “Life in Native America 400 Years Ago” at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. He discusses the customs, beliefs, family life and more of Ojibwe and Odawa Indians.
A $5 donation is suggested for this Benzonia Academy Lecture Series event.
‘Decade of Fire’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — A free screening of the documentary “Decade of Fire” is set at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Dennos Museum Center. This event is presented by Indy Lens Pop-Up.
‘Resilience’ film showing
SUTTONS BAY — Michigan Adverse Childhood Experiences Initiative hosts a free screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope” at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Bay Community Theatre. The documentary covers how stress impacts kids. A panel discussion follows.
Veteran informational
INTERLOCHEN — Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs provides information about veterans benefits from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Interlochen Public Library. This event occurs on the second Friday of every month.
Fiber Festival is Oct. 11
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center sponsors the annual Fiber Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12-13 at the Old Art Building. View and purchase fiber artwork including textiles, weaving, quilts, yarn and wearable pieces. Artists demonstrate their craft throughout the event.
Art fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Artists for FLOW” fundraiser is set from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Higher Art Gallery. Regional artists created water-themed works to sell at this event. Live music, a silent auction, wine and food are included. Sales support local nonprofit For Love of Water. Tickets are $30. Contact: 231-252-4616.
Fall festival
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 12. Enjoy a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at Hotel Frankfort and a parade at 11 a.m. Other activities include pie eating contest, silent auction, kids’ games, free afternoon movie at the Garden Theater, beer tent and more.
Game Day
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to Game Day from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Board games and toys are available to play with.
