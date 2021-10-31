Mobile app challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — The Congressional App Challenge is open to middle and high school students in the First District. Individuals and teams may create an original mobile application. Submissions are due Nov. 1. congressionalappchallenge.us/students
Online auction fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Real Estate One offices in Bellaire, Elk Rapids and Charlevoix host an online auction Nov. 1-8. All funds receive a 50-percent match by the REO Charitable Foundation and are donated to Good Samaritan Family Services. Find the auction at https://bit.ly/2Z50u0o.
Paddle Antrim grants
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim accepts applications for its 2021 Ripple Effect Mini-Grant program until Nov. 1. Funds go to projects that protect waterways and connect people to them. Potential programs should focus on stewardship, education or increasing access to lakes and rivers.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers peer support events via Zoom in November.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via the Zoom application. Adult Peer Advocacy Group meets at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and Youth Peer Advocacy Group gathers virtually at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 18.
Quarantine Cooking continues at 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Spirit Club hosts events Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. The free program features instructor-led exercise.
Parent Network group meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Families that include youth or adults with disabilities can learn about educational and healthcare resources.
Hospice discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Local experts present “Understanding Hospice” at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom. November is National Hospice Month. Register at tadl.org/hospice.
Diabetes prevention programs
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free diabetes prevention programs via Zoom. Topics include healthy eating, physical activity, managing stress and more.
Informational sessions begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, noon Nov. 10, 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and 11 a.m. Nov. 29. Registration: 800-482-1455. ReadySetPrevent.org
Virtual forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County presents the “Migrants in Leelanau County” forum at noon Nov. 3 via Zoom. Roy Ramirez and Nancy Ramos share their stories. http://my.lwv.org/michigan/leelanau-county
Playgroups continue
BENZONIA — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start present playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and 18 at Grow Benzie. Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger. Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayGrowBenzie.
Sons of Norway meeting
SUTTONS BAY — The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. This monthly event includes a business portion and program. More details: 248-890-9221.
Racism talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Jason Reynolds presents his book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 during the National Writers Series virtual event.
The text is for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $21 and include the book.
Ironman charity results
TRAVERSE CITY — Five area charities collected more than $48,000 during the Ironman Charity Challenge.
Participating teams: Single MOMM, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail, Munson Manor Hospitality House and Frankfort Lighthouse. Racers raised funds for their organizations and took part in the September event in Frankfort.
Alzheimer’s awareness event
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts the annual Light the World in Teal campaign during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People and places around the world “go teal” to raise awareness and show support for the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s.
Individuals can participate Nov. 4 by wearing teal, turning porch lights teal and changing their social media profile picture or cover photo. Use #AFALightTheWorldInTeal on social media. Sign up at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.
