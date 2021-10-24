Career expo
BENZONIA — BEST Benzie County, Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce and Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club organize a Student Career Expo Oct. 26 at Benzie Central High School. Area organizations, businesses and military representatives discuss their career fields and opportunities beyond high school. Anne Bonney presents “Igniting Your Courage.”
Life Writing Class
INTERLOCHEN — Author Anne-Marie Oomen leads the Life Writing Class from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Oomen gives the presentation “Elemental: Michigan Voices” at 6 p.m.
Book discussions
BELLAIRE — A youth book discussion begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 10-15 may talk about “My Name is Not Easy.”
Adults can join a discussion about “The Mason House” at 5 p.m. These events are part of Bellaire Reads Fall. More information: 231-533-8814.
Reiki tapping class
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally Littleton leads a reiki tapping class Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 through Nov. 23 via Zoom. Learn to use tapping techniques to reduce stress. Register at nmc.edu/ees. Contact: 231-632-2840.
Creative activity time
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart meets from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials for painting, jewelry making or other creative pursuits.
Playgroups return
GREILICKVILLE — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start offer playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 10 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger. Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayGLCM.
FSU open house
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University hosts a virtual open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. Learn about programs, financial aid and admission. RSVP at https://www.ferris.edu/HTMLS/statewide/made-to-move/open-house/index.htm.
Renewable energy talk
EMPIRE — Leelanau Energy President Joe DeFors speaks on renewable energy systems at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Glen Lake Library.
Art exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Everyday Objects: Common Things, Uncommon Art” exhibition is displayed online and in the Glen Arbor Arts Center through Oct. 28. The presentation surveys work created during the 20th and 21st centuries. Tickets are $10 for center members, $15 for others. glenarborarts.org/exhibits
Book club gathers
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hofbrau. Discuss “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson. Use a library card to download the book or audiobook for free at HooplaDigital.com.
Great Michigan Read discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a Great Michigan Read event at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the library and via Zoom. Discuss Mary Doria Russell’s book “Women of Copper Country.” Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ae2wgs.
Virtual author event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts a virtual talk with author Joshua Prager at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Prager discusses his book “The Family Roe: An American Story.” Tickets are $10.50 through the NWS website.
Silent film showings
SUTTONS BAY — Composer Maxx McGathey and his band Gramps The Vamp perform for silent films “The Lodger” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and “Nosferatu” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Bay Community Theatre. The Chicago-based group created live music scores specifically for these films. Seats are $25 at thebaytheatre.com.
