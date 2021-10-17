When my husband was growing up on Elk Lake, clams lived in the shallow water near the shore. The little mollusks would burrow in the sand, sticking out a foot from their brown shell. As a boy, my husband pretended to be a clam farmer, building rock corrals for his aquatic livestock.
The memorable creature of my childhood was less cute. I grew up in rural New Jersey, among rolling hills of orchards and fields. All of which were filled with disease-ridden deer ticks. Lyme disease was so prevalent in my county that our case rate was regularly No. 1 in the nation.
When I was first dating my husband, I learned there were almost no ticks in northern Michigan. It seemed too good to be true, and by the time I moved here last year, it was. Surveillance conducted in 2019 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found established deer tick populations in five northwest lower Michigan counties.
Last month, my husband and I traveled to the East Coast to visit my New Jersey hometown and our former home of Brooklyn. We had been away for some time, and while certain changes were predictable, others surprised us.
I was sitting on a stoop, drawing chalk flowers with the young daughter of a friend, when she pointed to my arm and said, “Pretty!”
An insect I had never seen before hovered above my skin. Its black and white stripes were so striking, I looked it up. That’s how I learned that in the two years we’d been away from New York, the tiger mosquito had moved in. It’s an aggressive daytime biter capable of carrying zika and dengue, and no one was talking about it other than my young friend.
Another bug was getting all the local press. Public service announcements on billboards and radio instructed residents to look for the spotted lanternfly, a beautiful red-winged insect resembling a cross between a ladybug and moth. The PSA message was clear: “Kill on Sight.”
During a late September lunch with my parents, as we settled on a patio overlooking corn fields and vineyards, a spotted lanternfly alighted on my mom’s shoulder. It then jumped away with a rustling flail, its flight more sickening than graceful.
My parents confirmed the lanternflies had damaged the surrounding farms in the past year. Local hope rested with a nearby research farm to find a solution. By the end of the meal, I had killed four lanternflies within five feet of my chair.
This pace of change scares me. I feel I should not be witnessing invasions of deer ticks, tiger mosquitoes, and spotted lanternflies, all at once, in the places I love most.
It also scares me how quickly we adapt. Northern Michiganders conduct tick checks after a hike. New Yorkers ignore tiger mosquitoes the same way they ignore rats. Two New Jersey residents are amused by their daughter getting up from lunch to stomp on a minuscule fraction of marauders in a futile attempt to preserve the farmland of her childhood.
I’m scared of what we might forget.
It was only this summer that I first heard my husband talk about his childhood clam farms. The story charmed me.
It also surprised me. I had never seen clams in Elk Lake.
“Yeah,” my husband said. “Well, when I was graduating high school, people were just starting to talk about zebra mussels. And I don’t know for sure if they are the reason. But one summer I came home from college.”
He paused for a moment.
“And all the clams were gone.”
