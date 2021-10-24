It’s all uphill from here.
I’ve always been a bit of a curmudgeon, but this week I finally hit that special milestone as a parent when suddenly everything was tougher “when I was young.”
I felt it coming in recent months as I counseled our daughter on work habits — she’s doing the two-jobs juggle at the moment, trying to carve out a financial foothold. I caught myself repeatedly engaging in recitations of my plight as a young worker, the value of hustle, and other cliché advice we all disregard when we’re young.
Then, on Wednesday morning as I hustled our boys out the door to meet the school bus, I finally snapped into “uphill both ways” mode. I realized what had happened after lecturing our fifth-grader about not leaving the house on cold fall mornings wearing shorts. He has finally hit that stubborn age when the summer wardrobe seems appropriate until snow meets the knee-high fabric.
I stood there, draped in warm pants and a flannel jacket, shivering on his behalf and lecturing him about catching cold. It’s the same lecture my own wardrobe selections elicited time and again during my first few decades.
Somewhere in my blathering, out popped some recollection of trudging up a quarter-mile-long driveway on dark, snowy October mornings when I was a kid.
“Did you know we always had snow before Halloween?” I said before snapping myself back to reality.
Yes, there were plenty of October snowstorms in the 1980s and 1990s, but I probably overstated the plight of growing up in mid-Michigan’s decidedly lake-moderated climate.
I’m sure those memories are a mélange of fragments of misery, mostly spurred by cheap 1980s, foam-walled snow boots that only were water proof when we lined them with plastic grocery bags. Kids these days have life so easy with their climate change warmed October mornings and water-tight Neoprene boots.
See, there it is.
Trust me, anyone who has known me for more than a few years will say I prematurely aged. Gray hair in my mid-20s. Pronounced forehead wrinkles by 30. Incessantly trying to drive from the passenger seat. A penchant for griping about the mundane.
But this evolution to uphill hindsight is new.
I suspect we all cross this steep bridge sooner or later, but were things really harder when we were young? Probably not.
Sure, technology has advanced in a number of ways, making a bunch of things more convenient. We don’t need to remember much of anything, because Google has replaced our need for broad knowledge. We can shop for just about anything without leaving the house. And we can see friends from far corners of the world without traveling an inch.
Yet, I would have a hard time arguing that life is better today toting around an attention-sucking smartphone. Our children’s lives have become a galaxy of permanent data points that will survive long past their lifetime.
Our children, and their friends, face a mountain of social and world issues my generation wouldn’t have imagined 30 years ago. The kinds of things that make cold feet or unwise clothing choices seem pretty mundane.
Really, this newfound uphill perspective probably has more to do with the phenomenal tiredness that arrives with age and mid-life frumpiness.
As the school bus clamored away from our driveway, I turned uphill toward the house and wondered how our kids will describe those morning walks and first jobs 20 years from now.
