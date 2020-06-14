The pandemic has deflected or ended a lot of things we once considered normal.
But I never thought it would spell the end of my awful — or wonderful depending on who you ask — habit of buying tools.
At least in my world, each home or mechanical task is half progress and half justification for some new piece of equipment or gizmo. A years-long parade of tasks marched a trove of tools into our home, each perfect for a purpose.
Band saw. Miter saw. Table saw. Hacksaw. Jigsaw. Demolition saw. Circular saw. Tile saw. Hole saw.
Yeah. I saw all those, and found a project or two to justify a home for each in our garage.
Cordless drill. Hammer drill. Drill driver. And drill press.
You know the drill.
Each one signifies a home improvement, some ambitious vision my wife, Kate, and I imagined with each hop we made in our post-college adulthood.
The tool buying isn’t really compulsive. In fact, it’s an exercise in self sufficiency. At least that’s my excuse.
The first 16 years of our marriage have been a mélange of home maintenance, improvements and catastrophes — a combination of necessity and enthusiasm. Malfunctioning water heaters, flooded basements, new decks, bunk beds, gardens, flower beds, windows, doors, carpet and siding. There isn’t much we haven’t done to a house.
And as Kate pointed out about a week ago, we probably wouldn’t be happy if we bought a house that wasn’t chock full of “potential”.
Flaws, potential, what’s the difference at this point?
Each new task we cook up becomes chronicled in calluses, scars and a trove of tools.
Some were headaches, but most were labors of love.
The latest one has been a long time coming.
More precisely six years.
And one pandemic.
That’s how long it took for me to get to the “can of worms” project that lingered since we bought our house and moved to Traverse City.
But something happened as we began repurposing a room that became a catch-all for sleds, deck furniture, goose decoys and bird feeders during the past half decade.
I didn’t feel a sudden urge to buy a new tool.
We managed to spend weeks during the stay at home order busying ourselves and our three sons with sawing, nailing and painting, and didn’t run into an insatiable need for new tools.
It was a new, but not entirely unsettling feeling.
Maybe it’s a signal we’ve finally built enough, done enough to make this home perfect. Or maybe it’s just a hiccup. Or maybe, in the tool equivalent of Forest Gump going for a run, I finally ran out of road.
Or maybe this is just our new normal.
