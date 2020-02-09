As the weather turns cold outside, now is the perfect time to update your reading list with a few books from the arts and culture category. Not sure where to start? Here are a few of my personal favorites, all of which occupy coveted shelf space in my office. As you’ll quickly see, museums are full of intrigue, suspense, and practical knowledge for readers with many different interests.
As always, we’d love to hear from you. Please share your comments and favorite museum books with us so we can fill our shelves and e-readers in 2020. Happy reading!
”But Is It Art?: An Introduction to Art Theory”
By Cynthia Freeland (2002), 256 pages
A pocket-sized introduction to understanding the way visual art has played a critical role in society, But Is It Art? reveals how artists respond to and critique the world around us. This is a terrific read for anyone who struggles with making sense of and finding enjoyment in different types of artwork and visual communication. This truly will change the way you approach museum visits—you’ll never see things the same way again!
”Saving Stuff: How to Care for and Preserve Your Collectibles, Heirlooms, and Other Prized Possessions”
By Don Williams and Louisa Jaggar (2005), 368 pages
Are you the designated “family archivist”? If so, this is an excellent primer on how to take care of antiques, photographs, and news clippings for the next generation. Easy to follow and understand, this book was authored by conservation staff at the Smithsonian Institution and provides practical advice for the rest of us.
”Provenance: How a Con Man and a Forger Rewrote the History of Modern Art”
By Laney Salisbury and Aly Sujo (2014), 352 pages
This fast-paced read chronicles the story of one of the most infamous forger/con man duos of the 20th century. The quiet life of art teacher John Myatt takes an unexpected turn when he meets Dr. John Drewe, resulting in one of the biggest art forgery scandals in recent history. It takes years for Scotland Yard to piece together the dramatic story of their escapades through famous museum archives and auction houses. Ultimately, provenance —or the history of an object — proves to be their undoing.
”Who Owns America’s Past? The Smithsonian and the Problem of History”
By Robert C. Post (2013), 370 pages
The Smithsonian Institution and its network of affiliated museums contain more material than one could possibly see in a lifetime.
Post takes us behind the scenes and explores the origins of our national museum system, along with the way in which it grew over the past century to encompass everything from art and science to aviation and culture.
His writing is well supported by interviews and archival research, and it digs deep into the history of politics, lobbying, and corporate sponsorships and the influential nature of “soft power” in the 21st century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.