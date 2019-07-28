TRAVERSE CITY — Whitney Miller isn’t sure how she made the dive from a U.S. Army police officer to teaching people how to swim like a mermaid.
But Miller said she has always been an avid swimmer, giving lessons since high school.
“If there’s water involved, I’m usually there,” she said. “Swimming is a way of life for me.”
Now she often acts as a local lifeguard and teaches at the YMCA off Silver Lake Road. She said the facility piloted a mermaid swimming program a couple years ago, but it was not successful.
So she immediately applied for a business license to launch TC Mermaid. She said the company is gaining popularity, as the trend of mermaid swimming has grown across the country. Proponents of the technique don a colorful mermaid “tail” that ends in a single “fin,” a separate piece that encases both feet.
“I am originally from down south — mermaid tails were everywhere,” Miller said.
She saw them at grocery stores like Meijer, which she said did not offer safe products. In an effort to prevent drowning, she started teaching classes.
“My primary focus is safety, and then fun,” she said, emphasizing that drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children ages 1-4.
Her emphasis is on interactive lessons that include positive feedback and goal setting. Because swimming like a mermaid requires more effort, she said she will not let kids or adults try it if they cannot pass a basic swim test, including floating and swimming in deep water.
But she encourages them to practice and come back in the future to try again.
“It’s a very structured swim lesson,” she said. “I try to do a lot of guided discovery. I don’t often get to wear my mermaid tail. It’s about everybody else’s experience.”
To dress like a mermaid, swimmers first put their feet into the fin and then pull the colorful “skin” or tail part up like a pair of pants. The difference, Miller said, is it is one leg instead of two.
“It feels like a swimsuit material but fits like a leotard,” she said. “It is a little different. It is a challenge for anybody, but once you get the hang of it, the world is your ocean.
“I also teach how to get out of it in 10 seconds,” she said of the Fin Fun brand outfit.
Besides dressing and swimming techniques, Miller said she teaches “mermaid moves” like how to wave the tails and blow kisses.
She said she sees an almost even split between children and adults in her monthly classes. Kids 6 and older can try the new swimming technique. Miller said they just need a swim suit and towel; she provides the costumes.
“The only judgment from me is if you walk away without smiling,” she said.
Cheryl Gross, 66, said she and her 26-year-old daughter took a mermaid swimming class together. Gross, of Traverse City, said they both enjoyed it and would participate in another class.
“It was something fun to do on a Sunday afternoon,” she said. “We wanted to try it. It was good exercise, an unexpected workout.”
After the step-by-step swim lesson, Gross said they played games and swam through obstacle courses involving weighted hoops.
Gross said she first met Miller about five years ago through a local master gardener group. Though she also has a swim instructor background, Gross said she trusts Miller to lead the classes.
“I respect her for that,” she said. “I really appreciate her because she’s a professional. She takes it very seriously in terms of safety.”
Kids in grades 5-8 can enjoy the Mermaid Experience in a two-day NMC College for Kids class July 30 and Aug. 1, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Easling Pool. Miller also is certified to teach at the YMCA, Grand Stay Hotel & Suites, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and private pools.
For more information or to book a private lesson or party, see her fall class schedule on the TC Mermaid Facebook page and website or call 757-287-9630.
