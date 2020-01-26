This is not a column.
It’s not an article, an opinion piece, an editorial or a report.
This is a love letter.
(With apologies in advance to Elizabeth Barrett Browning.)
Horizon Books, I love thee to the depth and breadth and height your shelves can reach.
And the tables. Don’t forget the tables. I love them, too.
My favorite one holds the piles of slightly older paperbacks there on the landing, between the coffee bar and the lower level.
But, I digress.
I love you from the ending of “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro, to the ideal grace of “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger.
Two novels I purchased from you, opened, read the first page and started in on the whole book before I even left the store.
I love thee by sun and candlelight, by the fireplace next to the new cookbooks and by the reading glasses for sale on the front counter.
The wood-grained ones that make middle age instantly look like it might be a good option.
I love thee freely, as I watch (in my new glasses) through the front window, as men and women with their homemade signs face Front Street and strive for right.
Veterans for Peace, Occupy Traverse City, Climate Strike, Second Amendment Rights, Shut Down Line 5.
Vote Red, Vote Blue, Vote Green.
Just, you know, vote for something.
I love thee purely, Horizon Books, as I watch these citizens turn to passersby for praise.
And receive waves, horn blasts and the occasional middle finger.
I love thee with the passion I’ve tried put into my own work. Five books, every one stocked, and re-stocked, on your shelves for the past decade.
I love thee on a summer’s day when I duck out of the heat and dodge the crowds of tourists, safe in the knowledge that I’m a local.
Which means, I know where the cleanest restrooms are in all of downtown.
I loved thee when shopping for a birthday present for my father, a week before the last birthday he would ever have.
When this man who made me, who loved books, was too too sick to read.
He was not too sick to appreciate the comfort of fuzzy socks a few January’s ago, however, which I found in your store on a discounted Christmas display.
Somehow, buying these for him, soothed my new griefs.
I love thee, Horizon Books, with a love for the heroes (and anti-heroes) I met at 243 E. Front Street.
Katniss and Jack Reacher. Billy Lynn on the mound and the schemers in Wolf Hall. The Nickel Boys and the Handmaids.
I love thee as a sinner loves her saints.
”Saint Maybe” by Anne Tyler; “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel; “City of Saints” and “Madmen” by Jeff Vandermeer; “The St. Martin’s Guide to Writing.”
Now that Amy and Vic have made their decision, I shall but remember thee, Horizon Books, even better after the doors of my favorite bookstore are closed.
Yup, even after all the books have been sold.
Even after there is something new in the space I still think of as my third place. Not home, not work, but that other place where I felt just as comfortable.
Don’t it always seem to go, that we don’t know what we got ‘till its gone?
OK, so that’s Joni Mitchell, not Elizabeth Barrett Browning, but still.
We knew you, Horizon Books. And the more we knew you, the more we loved you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.