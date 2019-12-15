Mom’s maiden name was Mona Arvilla Helmboldt. She was born on August 30, 1928 in Park Lake, now a ghost town. She attended No. 9 School that had two rooms, and was the only girl in a class of six boys. As a young girl she learned to play songs by ear on her guitar or piano, and loved to sing.
After graduating from eighth grade she attended a nearby high school, but got in trouble for swearing at the boys who kept staring at her.
For punishment she had to sit in a chair in the principal’s office. She switched to Marion High School.
Mom had a dark complexion. Her hair was bright black.
Her eyes were sparkling brown and she was beautiful. Her favorite flower was an orchid, and her favorite color was red, like her temper. But she wasn’t a poet like the Boyne City sixth-grade girls I’m featuring this month.
Mom’s been on my mind lately because one of these girls looks like a young mirror image of her.
Recently they participated in my writing workshop along with all of their classmates. I’m sharing their poems as early Christmas gifts to them.
