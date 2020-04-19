New leaves were the size of fox squirrel ears. The ageless sunlight was pulsing through everything. I was deep in the woods picking morel mushrooms on the edge of a swamp full of mossy animal bones.
Around a tree I came upon a big old garter snake sunning itself inside a circle of morels. Like some lazy spring spirit resting its head on a rotting log, the snake watched my movements smelling me with its tongue while I picked the ring.
I try not to hate snakes, but they’re on the top 10 list of my least favorite things. I can’t meet one unexpectedly on the lawn or in the woods without experiencing what Emily Dickinson described as a, “tighter breathing/ and zero to the bone” moment. I sometimes make primal guttural groans too, that my wife laughs at.
This big fellow in the leaves had probably never seen a human before. It showed absolutely no fear. And my love of morels helped me overcome my uneasiness.
I share this story about meeting a snake in the woods because four of this month’s students’ poems are about critter encounters in the wild. My workshop didn’t plan their writing this way, it just happened naturally.
Every year I visit Bellaire’s John R. Rodger Elementary in early February and conduct my “Talking to Write” poetry workshop with the fifth grade. I also perform for the fourth graders to get them primed for the next year. Luckily the day came before the school shutdowns.
Hope you enjoy these poems that help celebrate National Poetry Month. The fifth-graders worked hard on them. And thank you Mrs. Fischer for sharing your classroom with me.
