When I was in eighth grade a controversy swept through our school. The English teacher, who was a closet beatnik, had assigned her classes to read “Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger.
Word got around that the book was full of swear words.
Some parents and school board members got together, divided the book up and counted the swear words. The book was banned.
I got a copy of “Catcher in the Rye” and read it. I didn’t care much for the book, but it was thrilling to read something so controversial. I thought the main character had a bad attitude.
I did learn a new swear word though. I still use it to this day as a simile about cold weather. One interesting fact about Salinger’s character Holden Caulfield – he was the first guy to wear his hat backwards.
Later that year I noticed the same teacher’s students carrying a book around titled “Walden.” I thought I’d better get a copy of “Walden” and read that before it was banned, too.
I read what I thought was the first chapter, “Civil Disobedience.”
Actually, it was an essay used as a preface to the book. At first, I was disappointed that there weren’t any swear words, but I read it anyway.
Henry David Thoreau wrote the essay after spending a night in jail for refusing to pay six years of delinquent taxes. He claimed it was his personal protest against slavery and our country’s controversial war of expansion against Mexico.
Someone paid his taxes, and he was released the next morning, but the experience had a profound effect on him. The essay’s message is, if your government or people in power are doing something wrong, then rebel, but always behave more civilly than those you are rebelling against.
Mahatma Gandhi had used this essay in his stand against British colonialism. I would learn this in high school soon. Martin Luther King was using the same philosophy against racism and segregation in the United States.
I was deeply affected by Thoreau’s essay, and it played a major part in my resistance to the Vietnam War seven years later. I was just a kid and had never been in jail, but I’d spent time in the principal’s office.
I decided I wanted to be a writer like Henry David Thoreau. I wanted to disobey civilly. The book “Walden” was never banned, and my wish procrastinated a few more years.
I was a freshman when the same teacher assigned another novel, “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding. The principal actually visited classes to talk about the book. Some parents and students were complaining that the book was awfully depressing.
The school board didn’t officially ban the novel, but students were told they didn’t have to read it if they found it too disturbing. I read “Lord of the Flies” and two other books by Golding.
Reading these books were my first steps on what’s been a long journey. This month’s poem is a tribute to Martin Luther King, and all other peace men and women.
