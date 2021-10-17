One of my favorite Chinese poets, Li Po of the T’ang Dynasty, drowned while navigating his small sailboat on a sparkling river. He drank too much wine, and fell overboard trying to hug the moon’s reflection in the water. You may laugh, but Li Po wrote thousands of poems that still live on 1,200 years later.
I don’t think the protagonist of this month’s poem, Shoot the Cat Osborn, was a poet, but his reputation still rings loud in Marion, Michigan. He’s a village legend, though nobody knows his real first name, or much about him.
I don’t like his nickname, and everybody is dead who remembers how he got it. To me it’s tinted with violence.
Four generations of my relatives on the Helmboldt side lived in Park Lake where Shoot the Cat was headed in the poem. My great grandparents probably knew him.
Park Lake is now a ghost town. A lot of my ancestors are buried there in the small cemetery.
When I pass through the area, I sometimes visit their graves. I like to revisit the railroad tracks, too.
My grandparents lived in Park Lake and my mom, her sister and two brothers were born there.
I spent a lot of time growing up in the disappearing place.
As a boy I loved running a quarter mile to the railroad tracks and watching the trains rattle by. I still walk the tracks and collect railroad spikes.
It’s not easy with the ties so close together. It’s smoother walking the rails, but I’m older now.
My balance isn’t as good as it used to be.
My family had a scary moment just south of Ghost Creek. Coming home from Park Lake at night, Dad would always slow down and turn off his headlights when he approached where the railroad crossed Caesar Road.
One night he slowed and turned his lights off just as a train stormed by.
Thirty feet closer and my family would have been ghosts.
