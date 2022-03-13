Friends are everywhere. If you can’t find one, then be one.
We were traveling home from a Mexican vacation last week and thanks to the cumbersome nature of the TSA, the stoics at Customs and Border Patrol, and I’m not sure what to refer to United Airlines as, we found ourselves stranded in Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.
Having a sense that the Venn diagram representing people that read the Record-Eagle and people that have had their travels interrupted by airport security and airline profits nearly overlaps itself, I’ll spare the details.
I will tell you that two hours between landing and takeoff at that airport was not nearly enough time to walk all the miles, catch all the shuttles, traverse all the queues, remove and put back on all the shoes, belts, wind shirts, and hats, and jump through all the hoops they require.
Never mind that most of those hoops comprise little more than a inefficient, ineffective travelers roadblock that nobody seems to either want to or be able to question. I also feel emboldened to say that the entire airport security complex is constructed to make every traveler inbound to our country feel like a suspect.
But again, to those that read newspapers and travel, confidence is high that you’ve had these thoughts and experienced these issues.
So, if you find yourself in a chaotic airport far from home with seemingly every forward avenue blocked, luck is often your only hope.
After United Airlines left the gate without us, one of their gate agents told us something totally false. Luckily, another agent helped us out.
After paying for and catching an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Grand Rapids, spending a night in a hotel, and waking up to realize that the “one-way trip” rental car world effectively no longer exists, we luckily found a friendly Uber driver to take us north.
And finally, not wanting to Uber all the way from GR to TVC, we contacted a neighbor of ours that luckily could drop what she was doing and meet us in Cadillac.
This same neighbor provided transportation for our final leg home and also provided the insight that allows me to put this whole mess into proper perspective. That is, as people in charge, publicly and privately, worked in concert to shake my confidence in their systems, a few very helpful people restored my faith in the rest of us.
The best example came as we were dropped off at our front door. As we thanked our neighbor for the ride, her answer was “you’re welcome, but I know you’d have done the same thing for me”.
Unfriendly world influences of all varieties may want us to feel otherwise, but I suspect that I know a Venn diagram full of people that also would have.
