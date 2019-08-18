An often unnoticed feature of every size-adjustable golf cap is the opening in the back of the hat. Ladies — or men with enough hair and the right attitude — can finagle a ponytail through it. For guys like me, the ones with little or no hair on their heads, it’s just another great opportunity for a tan line.
You know what I mean. It’s a little half-moon shape that you only notice when the hat is off and the head is bald.
Lately I’ve opted for the “bucket”- or wider-brimmed style of hat to protect the tops of my ears and the back of my neck a little, but more often than not, my hat of choice has that little adjustable opening in the back.
It’s August and I’ve got a bunch of other tan line locales displayed from head to toe. Let’s see … there’s that hat tan, of course, then there are lines on my temples and nose from where the temples and frame of my glasses block the sun. There’s the neck tan that stops where my shirts start. This is one of two variable tan line borders; variable depending upon which style of shirt — a golf shirt or a lower-collared shirt — I wear.
Continuing down my upper body, there is a wedding ring tan on one arm and a wristwatch tan on the other.
Legs get the shorts tan in the summer and, of course, the other variable tan line border: the sock and shoe tan. I wear ankle-high socks under my golf shoes but typically go barefoot in any other summer shoe apparel. This causes an ankle-high tan line and another slightly tanned region between that and my shoe tops.
Interesting stuff, no?
In last week’s Sunday Record-Eagle, three columnists — Mardi Link, Stephen Lewis and retirement expert Fred Goldenberg — wrote columns influenced by the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. All three clearly expressed their agitation and provided great content for the paper. (As a writer, I’ve always felt a little intimidated by Mardi’s and Stephen’s writing accomplishments, and reading their work and sharing space in this publication has definitely improved my own.)
In addition to those columns, an obituary for Mary Helen Williams ran in the same edition of the paper. Mary Helen is the mother of one of my favorite friends, and I’ve known her for nearly 40 years. A singularly outstanding person, she may well have been my last remaining living connection to a certain era here in Traverse City.
Not long after my column began appearing in this paper, Mary Helen told her son, and I paraphrase here, “he sure can write a lot of stuff about nothing and still make it very interesting.”
I’ve always felt that to be my greatest asset as a columnist.
I’m glad that my deadline was not last weekend because I would have been hard-pressed to avoid those horrible shootings as a column starter. But armed with little more than my senses of decency and fair play — and the knowledge that people like Mary Helen are waiting to be taken away from the dark and daily human condition and into the world of quirky nothingness that I try to provide — I think I would have found a topic.
It wouldn’t have been easy, but perhaps that’s why the tan line was invented.
