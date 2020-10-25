Look!
When a little kid hollers for you to “look,” you have no other choice then to look.
When they say it, they no doubt mean it; attention, particularly that of a parent or grandparent, is a valuable commodity to a small kid.
Besides, what self respecting grownup wouldn’t want to watch a four-year-old jump off a couch again, run down a hallway with lightning speed, or crookedly throw a Frisbee one more time? Getting the grownups to focus on a stunt, no matter how simple, is the primary objective of the average preschooler.
When a magician implores an audience to “look,” you know you’re probably looking at the wrong thing but you look anyway.
Like the little kid, they also say “look!” for a good reason.
Misdirection is at the foundation of many magic tricks. When the magician provides some sort of flourish with the left hand, there’s a pretty good chance that shenanigans are afoot with the right hand.
Contrary to the old saying, the hand is never quicker than the eye. Sleight of hand only works when the untrained eye is distracted, if only for a moment. Therefore, getting the audience to focus their eyes on the wrong thing is the primary objective of the average magician.
When a politician tells the prospective voting population to “look,” you wish that you had the option to be looking somewhere else. Like the child and the magician, they, too, say ”look” for good reason.
It’s nothing new for a political season to be filled with advertising. And advertising, practically by definition, is based upon getting people to “look.”
Like the young child, the candidates vying for office often say it to garner an audience’s attention. Like the magician, they generally say it in misdirection in order to avoid focusing on their flaws. It’s up to the audience then to decide what was what.
“Look” is a powerful word with powerful consequences. Said loudly, it’s a command for immediate and directed attention. Nobody would have known where Superman was if someone hadn’t shouted “Look! Up in the sky! … “
Said softly, it’s an opener to an explanation. As in … “Look, what I’m trying to say here is … .” Either way, eyes are being requested or being opened.
And then there is “look” being said silently, as in being given “the look.” Depending upon the situation or context, this might be its most powerful use of all.
When the little kid successfully navigates or performs the stunt he or she so desperately wanted everybody to see, the audience expresses amazement and offers a mild request to see them do it one more time.
When the magician properly impresses and surprises its audience with a deft misdirection and a cry of “abracadabra!” the audience is just as likely to request to see the trick done again in hopes of seeing what they had missed before.
And, of course, when the politician plays their advertisement, either asking to be looked at for their accomplishments or away from if only to notice their opponents shortcomings, the audience disagrees completely with the child and the magician.
Where those audiences would love for the entertainment to continue, those of us bombarded with yet another season of political ads find ourselves saying loudly, softly or silently, “Look! … Just just stop, please.”
