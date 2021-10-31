CEDAR — For years, Leelanau County was home to a thriller of a story. But unlike the Halloween song from Michael Jackson with the same name, few people heard it.
A Michael Jackson cement handprint sat in a Solon Township home for more than four years, untouched, and mostly unbeknownst. Now that same handprint is the subject of a book and an upcoming film.
“The Broken Heart Stone,” as it’s referred to today, lies in front of the famed Grauman’s Chinese Theater at the end of Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
“The children (Paris, Prince and Blanket Jackson), I’ve heard, go there often incognito and they put their hand in Michael’s handprint,” said Andrew Wilson, the book’s author.
Wilson said if it weren’t for two men in Traverse City, none of that would have happened.
In the mid-1980s there was a plan to recreate the famous Hollywood Walk-of-Fame in Las Vegas in front of the Riviera Hotel and Casino. The project was never finished, but the handprints of the Jackson 5, Mohammed Ali, Dolly Parton, the Smothers Brothers and others had been taken and stored.
Photos from 1984 show Jackson placing his hand in the cement at Zoetrope Studios in Hollywood alongside Mark Sterbens, the Riviera Hotel’s chief operating officer. Michael was 25 years old at the time, and Sterbens verified he was, in fact, present with him. The Jackson 5 was getting ready to embark on their Victory Tour.
“That is definitely me in the photo with Michael Jackson,” Sterbens wrote in his letter to Wilson, published in book.
Eventually the hotel decided to raffle off the stored artifacts to frequent players (The Riviera filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and the hotel was demolished in 2015). When Leelanau resident Johnny Johnson was in Vegas with his wife in the fall of 2004, he signed up for one of the raffles to win Jackson’s print. For several months, he says he forgot about it.
Come February of 2005, Johnson’s name was pulled to win the 300-pound, 3-foot-by-3-foot stone, and a few weeks later it was unloaded into his Leelanau County living room.
Johnson said he was surprised to see it in-person when he opened the box.
“You could barely tell that Michael Jackson signed it,” Johnson said. “I guess I wasn’t impressed and couldn’t figure out what I’d ever do with it.”
One suggestion came from a slot host at the Riviera, who said Johnson should put the stone in his garden.
“I’ve got weeds and sand in the back of my house,” Johnson said. “The only thing I’ve got in my garden is bell peppers, tomatoes and vegetables.”
Johnson put the cover back on the stone and put it in his garage.
“It was stuck over in the corner and I was always afraid of my wife running into it or falling over and breaking it,” Johnson said. “I didn’t see it as anything really valuable at the time.”
The “King of Pop” also was viewed as a pretty controversial figure then for his off-stage lifestyle, changing appearance, label disputes and relationships. In 1993 Jackson settled out of court after being accused of molesting the child of a family friend. The January before Johnson acquired the stone in 2005, Jackson was facing his second child sex abuse allegation. Jackson was acquitted on all counts after trial in June of that year.
“His fans, I guess it didn’t really bother them. Old people like me, it bothered,” Johnson said.
June 25, 2009, less than three weeks before the first show on the This Is It tour, Jackson died from cardiac arrest caused by a propofol overdose from his personal physician. Johnson saw that as the time-peg to sell the stone.
Aided by a friend of his — Bill Nemetz, a retired Traverse City police officer — they sold the stone on an auction website to a high-bidder in Saudi Arabia (for a dollar amount Johnson didn’t want to share). But there was an issue with sending money over, Johnson said, and he wouldn’t ship it until the item was paid for.
Meanwhile in Las Vegas, Andrew Wilson, a Kung Fu champion and personal friend of Jackson, heard rumblings from one of Jackson’s former employees at Neverland (Wilson did not want to share their name) that the stone may be auctioned soon or perhaps already sold.
Wilson got the contact information for Nemetz, who told him about the alleged buyer from the Middle East. When the high-bidder’s time ran out, Wilson expressed interest in the impression and offered to make a deposit through email. The original sale fell through, and Wilson would send the rest of the money before he had even seen the item he was buying.
What became clear when Wilson did see the stone was it wasn’t exactly a P.Y.T. As Wilson began restoring the stone, there appeared to be a crack running through a raised heart on Jackson’s hand.
Nobody is certain how the crack got there. Johnson says he never saw a crack when he had the stone because it was so dirty. Wilson says the stone may have cracked while in transit along its journey from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Las Vegas to Traverse City and from Traverse City back to Los Angeles. Since the day of its discovery, the appearance of the crack has grown.
“I’ll have to be honest, I almost had a heart attack,” Wilson said. “It was insured for quite a bit of money but I didn’t want to collect on it because we realized that the crack in the stone made it priceless. We noticed in Michael’s hand there was a heart shape, which is really kind of interesting in itself. … The crack, for some reason, went right across the heart in the hand.
“And that’s where it earned the name ‘Broken Heart Stone.’”
Wilson began negotiating with the Smithsonian and the Grammy Museum to find a permanent home for the stone before the surviving members of the Jackson family themselves took interest. He declined several offers before transferring ownership to the Jackson Estate.
The stone’s present day home is in front of the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, and in the process of the sale, Wilson retained the rights to write a book on the whole ordeal. TigerMaster Media is working on a documentary and was recently in Traverse City to interview Johnson and Nemetz. The book is on sale now.
The book discusses Wilson’s relationship with Jackson, purchasing and restoring the stone, selling it to the Jackson Estate, and getting it to its current home in Grauman’s. It also discusses the crack in depth, and why Wilson says it may not have been there by sheer coincidence.
Wilson views the cracked stone as a symbolic representation of Jackson’s life, serving as the King of Pop’s last chance to leave a message to the world after his death.
“I believe it’s a message from Michael to the world that we just have to love each other,” Wilson said. “Michael had a broken heart. He just wanted everybody to love each other. And I believe the message of a broken heart, from a person who was loved by everybody and who loved people, is that there has to be an end to the madness.”
The hard copy of the book was published in a limited edition run with 7,777 made (Jackson’s favorite number was seven). It has since sold out. The ebook is available on Amazon for $7.77 and is available in English and Spanish.
