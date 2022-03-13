So I wrote about part of this once before. A few years ago, my doctor wanted me to get a colonoscopy as part of an annual physical. I did not want to. Never mind the consequences should it actually identify a problem, the whole thing seemed entirely undignified and icky to me. Plus, a doctor told me about 20 years ago that I had great genes and would likely always be lucky to have good health. I never forgot that. Colonoscopy, schmolonoscopy.
The next year, my doctor implored me — if not a colonoscopy, at least do the Cologuard screening. This is a test you do in your own home, send in to the lab and get results that indicate if you should have additional evaluation or not. I said I would.
Then it came. I read the instructions. Once again, not appealing in the least. But what really stopped me was the idea of carrying it to the UPS store to ship it back. It’s emblazoned with their logo. It’s not like it’s in some nondescript or other box that might pretend to contain a fresh ham or Cheese of the Month. I didn’t want to do it, and wrote a column about that. Some readers chided me for it. I said I’d think about it. But I didn’t do it.
This year, my doctor asked me again. I have a cousin fighting colon cancer now, and agreed to do the test by mail.
The box with the scarlet (in my mind) C/G arrived. I gritted my teeth, followed the directions, got it ready to ship back and drove it to the UPS store. Gathering all my wits and telling myself I could do this, I marched in, my arms trying to cover the telltale logo.
I handed it to the clerk, avoiding eye contact. Did I want a receipt, he wanted to know? I declined and got out of there, feeling I’d conquered some big personal obstacle.
Three days later, Cologuard called. They had messed up my sample somehow. They were going to send me another kit. I would have to do it — including the shipping store march of shame — all over again.
I almost didn’t, then thought of my cousin. A few weeks later, the results came back: positive. It didn’t mean cancer — it could just be polyps and there are also false positives.
Still, I had to have a colonoscopy. The day to prepare came. As anyone who has had one knows, you have to stop eating at least 24 hours before the procedure and then at 6 p.m. the night before, start drinking eight 8-oz. glasses in 80 minutes of this liquid stuff that cleans out your system. You then repeat the whole process five hours before you leave the house, which with a 6:45 a.m. arrival meant I was up at 1 a.m. doing it all over again.
I had just read Katie Couric’s book. Remember how she had a colonoscopy on TV after her husband died of colon cancer? She said after ingesting all that liquid, she immediately turned around and threw up all over her kitchen floor.
I’m not suggestible or anything, but by glass No. 6, each time I was sure I was going to do a Katie Couric. I kept a plastic trash bag at hand after round one, but somehow kept it down. By the end of round two, I began to question why I, a woman on the shorter side, should be drinking as much as some man about a foot taller and 80 pounds heavier than me. I went a little scant on the last few cups, figuring drinking it all and heaving would have the same result.
By the time I got to the surgical center, my qualms over the indignity of the procedure had vanished. As long as I was knocked out, I wouldn’t know. It also made me feel better somehow when I asked how many butts they’d be seeing in that room that day and they told me 19 — and that was just one of five rooms in use for colonoscopies right then. Suddenly mine didn’t seem so special.
When I woke up, they told me there were polyps, but they didn’t see cancer. I’ll get results of biopsies in a few weeks, just to be sure.
But I’m writing this to:
- Show how silly it is to avoid a medical procedure that could save your life because you don’t want somebody to see your backside; and
- Rather than trying to do it yourself with less-definitive results, there’s something to be said for showing up and letting the professionals handle it; and
- If your purpose in having a home test is to avoid a colonoscopy, you’re likely just delaying the inevitable. Plus, the home tests sometimes have false negatives.
Just saying: I was wrong. Have the colonoscopy.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Find out more at fascrs.org.
