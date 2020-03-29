As is the nature of deadlines, I’m writing this on Monday, March 23 — about a week before you’re reading it.
In a world dominated by COVID-19, it may as well be a lifetime.
The governor just told us to stay home for several weeks. I’d like to think with schools and businesses closed, and the numbers from Italy and elsewhere painting a dire picture and inspiring compliance here, we will see an emerging pattern of containment and lowered contamination and death rates. There’s no way to know.
What I do know is that Sept. 11, 2001 shook us to our core. But even as the bottom dropped out of our sense of security, we were united in our rage over the fact that an evil outside force dared strike here. We knew it could happen again, but we could still live our lives — in defiance of the evil, yet with a new awareness.
Coronavirus is different. In the U.S., in 2020, who would have imagined that life as we know it could be completely derailed by a lethal virus we weren’t prepared to cope with on a massive scale — not with medicine or vaccines or sufficient tests or supplies to treat the sick and protect health workers?
There’s heartbreak all around. Who could have pictured restaurants, bars, salons and other businesses having to close en masse? What will happen to them, and to the waitresses and waiters and baristas and hairdressers and so many others who, like most people, need their paychecks — now?
On Sunday, I picked up carryout to drop at my son’s home because it was his birthday. They were in their backyard with their new puppy, so I was able to see and talk with them from a safe distance outside the fence. I didn’t stay long and when I said goodbye, it was minus the usual flurry of hugs and kisses. The 6-year-old — she also has a 3-year-old sister — stared forlornly at the ground as I left. I could barely hold back tears, and left in a hurry.
I’ve also been avoiding my daughter’s daughters. One’s too young to understand, the other is 5. But even the ones who are old enough to know why they’re not in school, or seeing their friends and teachers, or why grandma isn’t coming over or she’s standing off to the side not even trying to hold them — what do they conjure up in their minds?
Thank goodness for Facetime. Still, it’s all very heartbreaking in my little grandma world.
Yet it pales next to the heartbreak of families where the virus has struck, or who are losing loved ones — and in some cases, can’t even be with them or mourn together.
I’m an optimist. I believe this, too, shall pass and society overall will return to a regular routine — with one caveat.
We were used to living our lives with the certainty that in these advanced times, in this country, we are basically in control. Coronavirus has shown us we most definitely are not.
