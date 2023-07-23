I read with some excitement about the formation of the Kalkaska Battlers, set to become the newest member of the Michigan Independence Hockey League.
Owner Andrew Dibble told veteran Record-Eagle sports reporter James Cook it’ll be a “working man’s league,” complete with practice on Fridays to accommodate players’ work schedules.
Let’s hope it works, because James, I know you remember better than most how tough it can be for semi-pro hockey teams to hack it in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Remember the Kalkaska Rhinos? They folded after four seasons, with 2017-18 being their last, according to Ice Hockey Wiki. That was the last hockey team of its kind to play at the Kaliseum.
Dig back even further to find the last time a semi-pro team played in Traverse City, with the North Stars getting bought in 2012, according to what little can be found online about the team now.
It’s hardly a Kalkaska or Traverse City issue, either. In my four-and-a-half years working in Alpena, the city went through two semi-pro teams. There were the Street Cats and the Flyers, both of which hung up their skates after a few seasons. The latest team to play at Northern Lights Arena, the Alpena North Stars, is part of the same league.
I still remember with a pang of sadness watching the Muskegon Lumberjacks take their final bow in spring 2010, with not only the team but the entire league folding. There, again, will you find another league mate to the Battlers playing in L. C. Walker Arena these days.
If I sound pessimistic, well, I can’t help but be a little bit skeptical. Semi-pro teams seem to have to fight to survive around here, even outside of the hockey world — remember the Traverse City Beach Bums?
So I’m saying it now as the Battlers gear up for their first season, having just hired a head coach, according to their website: Let’s get out and support our newest member of the semi-pro sports world. Even if hockey isn’t your favorite spectacle, it’s always fun to sit with your friends and munch on popcorn as the game unfolds. And if you are a hockey fan, all the better.
When they were still around, the Street Cats and Flyers were always fun to watch. Hanging out in the stands with my sports reporter friend was a good way to spend an afternoon in a town where much of the recreation centers on alcohol or spending time outside. And there were always absurd games in between periods.
Will the Battlers and their league mates last and break the semi-pro hockey curse that seems to haunt our region? I can only hope, but let’s give them a fighting chance. Because a team like this lives or dies on its fan base, not the largesse of billionaire owners, eye-popping broadcast deals or merchandising rights.
So here’s to the Battlers, may their stands be full, their roster healthy and their slap-shots find the net!
