Every summer I have the same dream: I look outside to see the ground covered in snow.
Each time this dream recurs, I have the same thought: “Oh no, I missed summer!” Hot weather, dusk that stretches for hours and that sweet little window where the Great Lakes are finally warm enough to swim in always seems to rocket on by. But never quite as fast as this dream, where one moment it’s beach time and the next it’s boots-and-coat season.
I always feel an enormous sense of relief when the dream fades and I wake up to the reality that summer is still ahead of me, at least some of it anyway.
But during a recent trip to Pictured Rocks my wife Saraí and I saw something real, something that served as a warning that fall is coming: a perfectly red maple leaf. On that same hike we devoured wild blueberries, sat on a sandstone cliff, listened to the roar of Lake Superior, and I jumped in the waves at Twelvemile Beach.
Every year there’s some over-eager tree that starts to change color weeks or even months before the rest. To me, that’s a sign that it’s time to start packing in all the summer stuff before it’s too late for the year.
Time for one last sweet corn boil or to throw a dozen ears on the grill, if indeed you can still find any — Hall Farms’ last day for their sweet corn was Sept. 1. It’s my dad’s favorite time of the year, and we always ate tons of corn on the cob growing up. We just had some during a recent visit.
Time for a nice long trip to the beach, complete with a stroll down the shoreline, lots of swimming, staying to watch the sunset and a fire to cap it off.
Time to squeeze in one more camping trip while the nights are still warm. Actually, it’s a great time for travel with all the kids back in school. Yours might just find themselves doing their weekend homework on the picnic table inside the screenhouse.
Time for one last float down your favorite river in your favorite craft. I love dropping a tube into the Platte or Crystal and lazily bobbing along. But the days for paddling in a canoe or kayak are running slim, too.
Time for one more Sunday afternoon boating your favorite inland lake. What’s better than hanging out in the shallows off Long or Fox islands in Long Lake?
Actually, there’s never enough time to pack in everything I want to do every summer. Each time I flip the calendar page from August to September I can hear Jim Morrison moan, “Summer’s almost gone.”
But that’s life, and rather than dwell on time wasted or chances missed, I’d rather look forward to what fall has to offer. Soon it’ll be time for apple cider and those awesome cinnamon donuts, cooler weather that’s ideal for a host of outdoor fun and entire forests of color, not just one precocious tree.
