* WIND...East 5 to 10 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph. Local lake breeze development expected this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 85 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of wind...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&