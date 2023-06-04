In the mountains east of Jinju, South Korea, in a winding pass headed southeast to the colossal Masan Bay, sits Bong-Am-Ri.
Formerly transliterated as Pongam-ni, it’s one of dozens of tiny villages scattered among the valleys that twist among the peaks. The particular one where Bong-Am-Ri stands was the site of a Korean War battle where my great uncle was gravely injured.
That’s where the 555th Artillery Battalion was overrun in an August 1950 attack by the Korean Peoples Army. Dubbed the “Triple Nickel,” the 555th was the unit my great uncle, PFC Chester B. Travis, was a part of. It was part of Task Force Kean, an attempted counterattack against the North Koreans in the early days of the war, known as the Pusan Perimeter phase. He was injured Aug. 12 and died 10 days later, one of 56 from that battalion to die that month, according to records collected by the Korean War Project.
This is all knowledge that came to me through genealogy and internet research, as Chester’s death was not something that was discussed much by my dad’s family.
There’s little wonder as to why Chester’s death would have been so painful for his surviving family. He was 20 years old, the youngest of his brothers to join the military and the only one not to return alive. He was 17 when his father died and, along with my grandfather, couldn’t attend the funeral. He was stationed in the Philippines, while my grandpa was in Osaka as part of the occupation of Japan.
I’ve always wondered what Chester would have thought about the war he fought in had he lived through it. My hope is he would be proud of the fact that South Korea remains a sovereign nation. He might have also simply put it out of his mind and gotten on with his life, maybe even staying in the bootheel of Missouri.
That’s where he’s buried now, in a cemetery in Steele not far from his hometown of Cooter. I wish he didn’t have to come home that way, that he had lived through the war, or that it had never happened in the first place.
How does one honor the ultimate sacrifice of a relative they never even met? Chester was gone before my dad was even born. The life he could have lived might have taken so many shapes that the void his death left seems like a shapeless darkness.
I just know that I’m proud to be his blood relative, the great-nephew of someone who joined the Army at 17, answered the call when North Korea invaded and fought his final battle defending Busan. Living up to the oath he took when he signed up to serve is a choice he made for reasons I can only guess, but one I know that I can honor in many ways.
I know, too, that when the day comes when the Korean War finally ends, I want to see his grave and plant two flags there: One Old Glory, and another the Korean peninsula, united even if only on flags (and in dreams) for now.
