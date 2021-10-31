CADILLAC — It was a dark, stormy night. (cue the thunder and lighting sound machine). The tormented, demented clowns (cue the projector spotlighting a succession of clown images) who worked at the haunted carnival (cue the animated characters positioned intentionally across the yard) were ready to take new prisoners.

The Halloween-themed decorations spread across Justin and Karri Dumas’ yard in Cadillac almost write their own horror story.

Northern People An ongoing, weekly series of stories focusing on the people of northern Michigan.

Terror, however, is an almost accidental byproduct of what Justin Dumas called the most decorated Halloween-themed home in northern Michigan.

“Makes you happy, makes kids happy. I love it when kids are happy”, said Justin, who represents one-half of the married, decorating duo. Karri is the other creator.

The couple started readying their home situated across from Diggins Hill, for Halloween in late August. The early arrival of a gigantic 12-foot skeleton let the community know that it was about to be on.

Slowly and steadily the Dumases added more and more decor until passersby could discover skeletons grilling out by the fire pit, others carrying an overserved bony friend holding up a beer can, and another caught upside -own in a spider web. Keep scanning and visitors see the clown Pennywise beckoning daredevils to venture into a fun house tent. Two other crazed-faced clowns play tug of war with a doll while other creatures, inflated and otherwise, standby at the ready.

“We do a projection show on the opening of the tent that we built and it showcases clowns and they look real-like to me and you,” said Justin Dumas. “You got to see it at night — that’s when this place glows. It looks like a Griswold House at Christmas.’’

For the duo, spiking the neighborhood with a little terror is a proven way to build community.

“Back in the day everybody used to decorate, so you don’t see it as much,” said Justin.

“When I was a kid we used to go out and we used to stay out late. There was no worries, there was no craziness, it was just fun. It was just the wonder,” said Karri.

The Dumases began piecing together what has become their Halloween haven about 20 years ago when both of their children were young. Their display began with a witch meant to look like it had been smashed. Aside from the smashing, she’s still going strong.

“I’ve never changed a bulb in her or anything,” said Justin, “They used to make stuff really well back then.”

Now, every year the couple scouts garage sales, retail stores, and utilizes handmade items to add to their Halloween loot.

“We add every day, I just added lights to the camper,” said Justin.

City of Cadillac leaders appreciate the Dumas’s Halloween handiwork.

“In a smaller community, word spreads about where to find those special homes with the best decorations,” said Kathy Adair Morin, executive director at the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau in an email.

Morin added that the Dumas home is one of the most talked-about in the city. She called their decorations “extra efforts” that provoke a “warmer sense of community.”

A need for community may be especially poignant now due to a collective sense of uncertainty heightened by the pandemic.

“We have school buses that drive by here every single day. I get emails, I get Facebook, I get flowers. I get cards, plants thanking me for it,” said Karri. “Especially right now I think people are confused and maybe a little scared on everything that’s going on, you know I think it brings a smile to people’s faces so they’re excited about it.”