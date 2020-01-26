TRAVERSE CITY — The soaring flames of a five-story-high torch lit up the city’s early morning hours.
The Hannah & Lay grist mill, which sat along the south side of the Boardman River between Cass and Union Streets, was ablaze.
It was 3 a.m. on January 25, 1926. The burning structure had been built in 1868 as one of the first permanent buildings in town.
It was a landmark — a Hannah & Lay landmark. Traverse City had been a company town for decades, and Hannah & Lay was that company.
When the sun finally rose the mill would be a total loss. But today the site where it stood can still be visited, as can many surviving Hannah & Lay landmarks.
Do so by following in the footsteps of some of the hundreds of spectators that watched the grist mill burn.
Start on the north edge of Lay Park, which runs along the south bank of the river. This was the mill site. Today if a person slips down to the water’s edge on an early January morning, the surroundings will likely be quiet and serene. But a vigorous imagination will bring to life the fevered activity that filled the area on that 1926 morning.
Crowds of townspeople hovered at the twilight edges of the unfolding disaster. All city fire personnel and all three of the city’s pumpers had been called out. The heat from the fire was so intense that the paint on the trucks began to bubble.
Firemen were placed on the roofs of numerous downtown buildings, busy putting out spot fires caused by the inferno’s floating embers. Only their efforts, and the good luck of a nearly windless night, kept the fire from spreading even further.
Flames and embers were not the only things in the air above the roaring mill. The Record-Eagle recorded: “During the fire scores of doves, which have made the mill their home, circled above the flames, many of them perishing in the fire. Others were struck by streams of water, became ice-coated and died. Still others were perched . . . this morning surveying the ruins of their former home.”
The sight, and perhaps sounds, of the plunging birds must have shaken the hundreds of people who gathered to watch the inferno. They most likely were sorely moved, just as today the plight of koalas, kangaroos, and other wildlife injured in Australia’s wildfires touches hearts across the globe.
The paper took enough note of such reactions to subtitle its fire story: “Doves [Lose] Their Homes and Some of Them Their Lives.”
The town also was saddened because the lost building was a Hannah & Lay structure. Hannah & Lay, and founder Perry Hannah, were very big names in Traverse City.
Hannah’s impact on Traverse City was so profound that he was then, and still is now, considered the “Father of Traverse City.” Although he died in 1904, even as late as 1926 many citizens would have known him personally, or at least would have worked for one of Hannah & Lay’s many enterprises.
Furthermore, a vast number of the city’s civic institutions sat on land, or had been built with money, donated by Hannah. The loss of any Hannah & Lay landmark would have been deeply felt.
When the grist mill collapsed, a piece of history was destroyed. But as the flames died down, small groups of weary spectators must have broken away from the crowd and headed home. Many would pass by other Hannah & Lay landmarks, landmarks that still stand today.
Citizens heading west along Sixth Street pass two significant Hannah landmarks: Perry Hannah’s retirement home at 305 Sixth St., and the City’s Carnegie Library at 322 Sixth St.
Hannah’s striking residence was built between 1891-93, and today houses the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home. In 1926 it was the home of Elsie Hannah, Perry Hannah’s daughter-in-law.
The 1904 Carnegie Library building sits directly across the street from Hannah’s retirement home. It is currently owned by the city and houses the Crooked Tree Arts Center. Although built with money from Andrew Carnegie, the land on which it stands was donated by Hannah.
People moving north along Union Street soon reach two more Hannah & Lay landmarks. On the northeast corner of Front and Union Streets stands the Hannah & Lay Mercantile building. Opened in 1883, for decades it was the largest department store north of Grand Rapids. Montgomery Wards would move into the building in 1928, and the easternmost two of its six bays would be destroyed by fire in 1940. Today its first floor serves as commercial space and the top two floors are to be renovated into high-end condominiums.
On the northwest corner of this intersection stands the 1904 Traverse City State Bank building. The bank itself had been founded decades before that, with its original intent being to serve the employees of the Hannah & Lay Co. Over the years the building has housed the Pacesetter Bank, Old Kent Bank, and today is a 5/3rd Bank.
Spectators heading to “the east side” could walk along Washington Street, passing several houses of worship built on land donated by Hannah. Such structures include the first Baptist Church at 244 Washington, and the Congregational and Presbyterian churches that today have been connected by new construction to create the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice at 282 Washington.
Tucked behind the Hall of Justice stands Congregation Beth Shalom, at 311 Beth El Way (previously a southern extension of Park Street). Built in 1885, also on land donated by Hannah, this small but stately, white clapboard building is the oldest synagogue in continuous use in Michigan.
Such structures are only a sampling of the bequests left to Traverse City by Perry Hannah and the Hannah & Lay Co. The Traverse City State Hospital, Oakwood Cemetery, the City Opera House, and many other institutions have roots nurtured by Hannah.
The grist mill may have burnt, but Hannah’s legacy lives on.
