Christmas.
Traditions.
The words are singular in and of themselves, but when put together – Christmas traditions – present a never-ending potential for warmth and wonder.
Five-year-old cousins Eli Nugent of Beulah and Emalyn Swisher of Thompsonville are ready to embrace their favorite Christmas traditions. One is looking forward to taking part in the time-honored tradition of “making and ‘sharing’ snowballs,” while the other is looking forward to beginning a whole new tradition, “making and sharing gifts.”
With the height and heart of a North Pole elf, Eli could barely corral his enthusiasm when asked about his favorite.
“I’m starting a new tradition – giving gifts,” Eli said as the sparkle in his eyes kept pace with the spirit in his voice. “This is my first year making and giving gifts. I’ve never given them before. I’ve been busy making them.”
Giggling, wiggling cousin Emalyn, who was seated to Eli’s immediate left, bubbled over with excitement while she awaited to unleash her answer.
“Snowballs!” she finally shouted.
Pressured to expand on her answer, Emalyn thought for a few seconds and then added just one more word: “snowball fights!”
And so it went. When area residents of all ages were asked to share their favorite Christmas tradition, they delivered answers as joyous and wondrous as the snowflakes, themselves: snowball fights, making gifts, cutting trees, making paper chains, finding a pickle ornament, eating perogies, baking cookies, and of course, going to the orthodontist.
Madeline Prall, 19 of Traverse City, enjoys the tradition of finding good fortune every Christmas.
“My family enjoys searching for the pickle ornament every year,” said Madeline. Folklore has it the person who first finds the pickle-shaped ornament hanging on the family Christmas tree will enjoy a year of good fortune.
“I love that tradition,” she said. “I sometimes find it. It’s a lot of fun.”
Jordan Marmul, 22 of Empire, lets her taste buds do her talking in regards to favorite Christmas traditions.
“We do a Polish feast every year for Christmas,” said Jordan. “I love perogies, especially the cheese and potato ones. I always look forward (to that meal).”
Lucas Bell, 61 of Kalkaska, “... will be the keeper of the scissors this Christmas.”
“Every Thanksgiving my family gets together for a meal and afterward we sit around and cut last year’s wrapping paper into small strips, then we glue those strips into rings and make paper chains with them,” said Lucas.
“Every year, we add more and more rings until we have enough to wrap it around a tree. We probably have 15 or 16 paper chains we made this way. I think the first one my family made goes back 70 years.”
Bearta Sonnings, 79 of Kalamazoo, was shopping in Traverse City after spending Thanksgiving weekend with family when the question of “favorite Christmas tradition” was posed to her.
And, like the others, the great-grandmother of six, grandmother of 14 and mother of four, needed little to no time to answer.
“Baking cookies,” Bearta said as she continued to walk a brisk pace and talk just as fast. “My grandmother and mother baked cookies with me. I baked cookies with my children and grandchildren and great-grandchilden, and sometimes just by myself. Children are different, cookies aren’t, same recipe – lots of sugar and lots of sprinkles.”
Paula Zenker, 72 of Benzonia, sat in a booth not far from Eli and Emalyn as she reminisced about all the Christmas traditions she’s celebrated over the years. Cutting a small portion from her omelet, she smiled and confessed with cheeks that suddenly turned bright red, “... cutting down Christmas trees, especially the year we ‘stole our neighbor’s tree, to trick our kids.’”
“We raised Christmas trees and I loved going out and getting one,” Paula said. “But one year ‘we sort of made an arrangement with our neighbors’ that we’d cut one of their trees down, and tell our kids we were ‘stealing it.’
“My mom, who lived only mile away, couldn’t believe it. My mom was a good ole’ Irish woman and she yelled at me that ‘stealing is wrong, whether you’re pretending, or not.’”
Through it all, Paula and her husband, Bill, who has since passed on, laughed at their merry mischief.
That would be the first, last and only time Paula and her husband would play such a prank on their children. Otherwise, year after year, Christmas after Christmas, enter a toboggan to pull the kids on, a horse named Levi to drag the tree home, and “... lots of bright, shining stars.”
“Going out and cutting down a Christmas tree was always important to us, always a joy,” Paula said.
Brandy Dufrane, 40 of Beulah, also enjoys cutting down a family Christmas tree every year.
“Oh yeah, it’s a family tradition,” Brandy said. “Ever since I was a kid and dad worked in Christmas trees, we’d go out and get one. We’re still doing it. It always smells so good.
“It’s always a mess, too. I find needles stuck down in the cracks all year ‘round. But it’s worth it.”
Netters Cooper, 55 of Manistee, also fondly remembers going out to get a Christmas tree with her dad, Bob. But Netters merry memory has more twists and turns than a Christmas candy cane, and is twice as sweet.
“By the time we got home, we had our tree, and mom would be there, waiting in her wheelchair (because of her polio),” Netters said. “We always got a nice tree and that always made mom smile. But it was what dad and I did before we got our tree, that made that day extra special.”
Wiping a small stream of tears from her eyes, Netters paused to regain her composure.
“It was so-o-o-o nice,” she whispered. “For whatever reason, that was also the day (mom and dad) would make an appointment for me to see my orthodontist down in Ludington. Dad would drive me down there, we’d go to breakfast – just him and me – and have some hot chocolate, go see my orthodontist and then come back to Manistee and get our Christmas tree from the sale in the church parking lot.
“And mom was always sitting there, waiting for us and smiling. It was wonderful, a real joy.”
